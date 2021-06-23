Why mongoose moms are all born at the same time





At first glance, this does not sound like the best way for parents – but UK researchers say it’s a good thing and may even shed light on how the concept of justice evolved.

The fact that almost all mammals are born at the same time creates what researchers call a “veil of ignorance,” and that means parents take equal care of all mongoose cubs – giving a group the municipal waste. up to 20 cubs – a better blow to survival.

“In most of the natural world, parents favor their own little ones,” said Harry Marshall, a senior zoology professor at the University of Roehampton, in a press release.

“However, in gang mongooses, the evolution of extreme birth synchrony has led to the unusual situation that mothers do not know which puppies are theirs, and therefore can not choose to give them extra care.” .

The researchers studied the behavior of seven groups of related mongooses, small dark-backed cat-like creatures found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Half of the pregnant mothers in each group were given 50 grams of boiled eggs daily, while the other half were not given additional food. Manguts who were given additional food gave birth to larger offspring than those who did not, but those changes in body weight did not continue as the Mongolian mothers cared for the little ones. “This ignorance about connecting with young children is essential. Our study tests and finds support for the theory that, where such ignorance exists, individuals should choose to invest in poorer offspring and ‘level them’.” “They do it because, as far as they know, these poorer offspring may be theirs,” Marshall said in an email to CNN. “Our study shows that justice can evolve in animal societies and is not a limited concept for humans.” Municipal church The researchers said that mongoose mothers suck all the puppies in their underground nests for a month, without any discrimination, and the puppies are fed by many different mothers. Once the puppies emerge from the pit, they form a caring one-on-one relationship with the adults, called companions, who can be any adult male or female. They feed and protect the puppy under their care until it finds food for itself about 90 days old. “Companions individually recognize and preferentially respond to” their “dog’s special calls and actively seek out their puppy if it is separated or lost,” the study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications, said. “Puppies, for their part, aggressively defend access to their companions and constantly beg for food.” The study said it was synchronous birth that was the key to the success of the extreme work team, because on the rare occasions that magnetic mothers do not give birth at the same time, females kill other females instead of caring for them. It is not known exactly how mankuts orchestrate reproduction at the same time – it can sometimes involve up to 12 female mongooses. One hypothesis, Marshall said, is that dominant females produce a pheromone that acts as a suggestion. However, since the birth takes place in an underground pit, it has not been possible to observe synchronized achievements. “When they don’t spawn they almost always die very quickly afterwards,” Marshall said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos