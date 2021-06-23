International
In the West, looted bronzes are museum pieces. In Nigeria They Are Our Ancestors.
CITY BENIN, Nigeria The young artist flipped through exquisite photographs with delicate ivory masks of Queen Idia, seeking inspiration for her painting of the legendary warrior queen. The masks were made about 500 years ago by a company of sculptors near the corner from the studio where the artist, Osaru Obaseki, worked.
Five of these antique masks are known to exist. But Ms. Obaseki has never seen one. No one is in Africa, let alone in Benin City, her hometown in southern Nigeria. One of the most detailed is on a screen case in a basement of the British Museum in London. Another is in the gallery of Africa at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
These and more than 3,000 other works and perhaps thousands more were also stolen by British invading soldiers in 1897, and are now valuable parts in the collections of some of the most important museums in the United States and Europe.
For years, Nigerian artists, historians, activists and royalty have sought to take these pieces again. And as talk of racism and the legacy of colonialism has spread globally in recent years, some institutions have begun to respond to these calls.
But many Nigerians are angry that only a portion of these treasures are even under discussion for return, and not even the most beloved ones, like Queen Idia masks.
To them, stolen works are not merely physical objects of art, but narratives. They form part of the foundation of the identity, culture and history of Benin, the city in Nigeria that was once part of the Kingdom of Benin, and not the modern nation of Benin.
They were made to tell stories, to keep memories and to pass on all these stories and memories from one generation to the next, said Enotie Ogbebor, an artist from Benin City and founder of Nosona Studios, where Ms. Obaseki. Western institutions had turned these parts into objects of admiration, when these were objects that held information, he added.
Some of the objects known as Benin bronze, although most were made of bronze and some of wood and ivory were religious objects, used in holy places. Oba, or the king, would wear masks like those of Queen Idia during important ceremonies. A series of intricate bronze and bronze tiles, some of which are now displayed through a wall in the British Museum, each told a piece of the history of kingdoms, together making a cohesive narrative.
For years, museums have resisted the return of foreign treasures. Metropolitan Museum of Art, Louvre and 16 others argued in 2002 that global collections like those served the people of every nation. In Europe, where collections often belong to the state, museums have often said that decisions do not stand up to them.
But in April, Germany said it would return a significant number of Benin bronzes next year. The National Museum of Ireland plans to return 21 items also.
The British Museum has previously tossed out the idea of loans, but never the full return. Met was not considering sending his mask to Queen Idia, said Kenneth Weine, a spokeswoman. No other institution has said it would return any of those masks.
The returned works are likely to be destined for a new museum in Benin City, to be called Edo Museum of West African Art. It was designed by architect David Adjaye and is scheduled to be completed by 2026, if the creators can raise about $ 150 million. or digital project will bring together photographs and oral histories of looted objects.
At the moment, there is very little to see in the planned location of the museum beyond the red earth, an abandoned hospital and some stained walls. Before construction begins, there will be a major archeological excavation, partly funded by the British Museum, to excavate the buried remains of the old town.
Right now, the existing Benin Citys museum is a small building in the center of a busy intersection that receives little funding from the government and that cannot always afford to keep the lights on.
Inside its red walls are some solitary tiles and a photograph of a mask of Queen Idia. An entire wall has been taken with an 1897 blown photograph of British soldiers sitting, smoking cigarettes, surrounded by their belongings.
In Britain, the events of 1897 are known to many as the Punishment Expedition. According to this version of the story, a party of British officers came to Benin to meet the oba, but were killed. So did the British sent 1500 men, some armed with early machine guns, to avenge their deaths.
But in Nigeria, it is known as the Benin Massacre, because of the many inhabitants that British forces killed. The British were looking for excuses to attack Benin, Nigerian historians say, because the oba had too much power. And the soldiers knew that Benin contained untold riches; they said so in letters at home.
They took most of those assets.
It was the equivalent of taking works from the Renaissance in Europe to modernists, said Mr. Ogbebor, founder of Studio Nosona. Bach, Handel, Shakespeare, Mozart all. This is what has been done to us. Imagine if this would be taken from Europe for the last 130 years. Do you think Europe would be where it is today?
Theophilus Umogbai, curator of the Benins Museum, agreed. It’s like burning big libraries, he said.
Treasures are expected to be turned into a trust which aims to bring together the current oba descendant of the ousted king in 1897 and regional and national governments though some internal disputes between them have to be worked out. (For example, oba said, in a written statement to the media, that he should be the sole recipient of the treasures and that anyone who works with faith is an enemy.)
Over the past decade, knowledge and anger about the looting of Benin artwork has deepened.
In a 2010 survey of Benin city dwellers from market women to politicians, Kokunre Agbontaen-Eghafona, a professor of cultural anthropology at the University of Benin, found that only about half of respondents knew the works had been stolen by the British. This year, a pilot study for a planned repeat study showed that awareness has increased to about 95 percent.
They are aware, she said. And indeed, they want the return of our objects.
Treasures, though long absent, are still woven into daily life. A tailor in the old town holds a picture of Queen Idia glued to his wall, inspiring his models. In the grand home of John Osamede Adun, a Benin City businessman, a shrine is sunk into a hallway, with several bronze royal heads, undefined era.
They are our ancestors. Our fathers, our grandfathers, said Mr. Adun, flashing a light to reveal dozens of other bronzes on his stairs.
At night, they wake up and talk, he said. I know the language I need to use for them.
Some members of the ancient guild of bronze casters still practice the trades of their ancestors.
One afternoon in May, the men of the ancient Aigbe smelter prepared to throw, one throwing pieces of iron at an old radio antenna, a bracelet in a cauldron emitting green smoke, while another set fire to the pieces of red earth held along with wire.
The Aigbe family has cast bronze for so long that, they said, one of the plates stolen in 1897 was made by an ancestor.
Young artists working at Nosona Studios, which is in a dilapidated former supermarket, have blackened windows overlooking the old museum and, beyond, the Obas Palace. The modern city, with its harsh cars, the sound of Afrobeats, its vendors selling locks and mangoes from carts, reminds them of what Benin may have been but about the events of 1897.
Derek Jombo, the first artist to paint on windows, said he can’t wait to watch.
I am aware of what this city should be, he said.
Ms. Obaseki, the artist, wants to be able to look at Queen Idia masks from different angles and see their exact colors.
Quite different when you look at an object physically and see all sides, said Ms. Obaseki, who is 28 years old. She took a handful of burnt sand she was using, collected from a bronze foundry, and let it run through her fingers.
Ruth Maclean reported from Benin City, Nigeria and Alex Marshall from London. Sarah Bahr contributed reporting from Indianapolis and Zachary Small from New York.
