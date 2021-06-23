In the West, looted bronzes are museum pieces. In Nigeria They Are Our Ancestors.

CITY BENIN, Nigeria The young artist flipped through exquisite photographs with delicate ivory masks of Queen Idia, seeking inspiration for her painting of the legendary warrior queen. The masks were made about 500 years ago by a company of sculptors near the corner from the studio where the artist, Osaru Obaseki, worked.

Five of these antique masks are known to exist. But Ms. Obaseki has never seen one. No one is in Africa, let alone in Benin City, her hometown in southern Nigeria. One of the most detailed is on a screen case in a basement of the British Museum in London. Another is in the gallery of Africa at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

These and more than 3,000 other works and perhaps thousands more were also stolen by British invading soldiers in 1897, and are now valuable parts in the collections of some of the most important museums in the United States and Europe.

For years, Nigerian artists, historians, activists and royalty have sought to take these pieces again. And as talk of racism and the legacy of colonialism has spread globally in recent years, some institutions have begun to respond to these calls.