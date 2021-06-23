International
Bidens’s Economic Agenda faces a known obstacle to the fight for funding
WASHINGTON President Bidens ambitions for a large-scale investment in the aging seats of the public works system along with other parts of his economic agenda depend on what has always been the most difficult problem for lawmakers: agreeing on how to pay for the expenses.
That question has sent a group of centrist senators scrambling to find creative ways to cover nearly $ 600 billion in new spending they want to include as part of a possible compromise plan to invest in street, broadband internet. , electrical services, and other federal infrastructure projects.
The White House and Republicans have ruled out whole categories of possible ways to boost revenue. This stalemate has become the subject of increasingly urgent talks between a large group of Senate Democrats, Republicans, White House officials and, sometimes, the president himself.
Among the ideas that senators have been discussing in recent days are restoring unspent coronavirus aid funds, increasing enforcement by the IRS, and setting user tariffs for executives, including indexing the gas tax to inflation.
Mr Biden sent aides to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for discussions that his press secretary, Jen Psaki, said made progress but no deal. Top White House officials will meet Wednesday night with New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader and California Speaker Nancy Pelosi. These discussions will focus on infrastructure negotiations, as well as a special effort to move a large chunk of presidents with the $ 4 trillion economic agenda through the Senate without any Republican vote using a procedural mechanism known as reconciliation.
Among those expected to attend the meeting are Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council; Steve Ricchetti, a senior adviser to Mr. Biden; Louisa Terrell, director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs; Shalanda Young, the interim director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Susan E. Rice, who chairs the White House Home Affairs Council, according to an official familiar with the plans.
Democratic leaders in Congress are preparing to move a multi-billion dollar bill through the reconciliation process to avoid the need for Republican votes and to approve spending on physical infrastructure, education, emissions reductions, childcare, paid leave, anti-poverty efforts and more But centrist Democrats in the Senate along with Mr. Biden have repeatedly said they want to make a deal with Republicans on what would be a bleached version of the presidents’ plan to rebuild roads , bridges and other infrastructure projects.
The bipartisan group has not reached a public agreement on how to fund the spending. Moderates on both sides insist that any deal be paid for with new revenue. Mr. Biden has provided $ 4 trillion in potential revenue streams, all focused on increasing the tax burden on businesses and top winners. Republicans have responded with hundreds of billions of them, including increased driver taxes and the reinstatement of money previously borrowed from the $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief bill Mr. Biden signed into law this year.
The senators who chaired the original framework spent much of Tuesday gathering with Mr. Deese, z. Ricchetti and Mrs. Terrell to reveal the details of a scheme to provide $ 1.2 trillion over eight years, of which $ 579 billion is new funding and how to fund it.
These things are always complicated and difficult, said Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, as he left the Capitol on Tuesday. We were getting there. They were moving in the right direction.
The two sides did not seem to have enough in common to formally announce how they would fund the plan. Stuck across the Capitol for hours of meetings scheduled around the vote, the five Democrats and five Republicans refused to offer specifics beyond their prevailing optimism and plans to continue discussions.
Pay, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, one of the Republicans negotiating the deal, said when asked what the remaining obstacles were. Every time you reach $ 579 billion, you need to figure out how to do it.
Mr Biden has vowed not to raise taxes on the middle class, including at the gas station. Senate Republicans refuse to raise tax rates for businesses and top winners. Both sides have dug, to the surprise of some business leaders and other lobbyists in Washington.
White House officials have shifted in recent weeks to put pressure on Republicans to back one of Mr. Bidens’ proposals that would not constitute an increase in tax rates: a plan to spend tens of billions of dollars on raising implementation by the IRS Administration says a plan would raise hundreds of billions of dollars from big winners and corporations that owe, but do not pay, their fair share of taxes. Republicans say they are concerned about the field of forecasting, but they have continued to discuss it in private meetings.
I would say that we have put many different options on wages on the table, said Ms. Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. And our view is: There is a fundamental question now. Are Republicans, members of Congress, do they believe rich people should pay the taxes they owe, or should we increase the cost of travelers just trying to make it work? This is the fundamental question here. So see if they can make progress at that exact point.
Lawmakers expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached this week, but they acknowledged the split over revenue growth.
It is always the hard part of an infrastructure package, said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, who unsuccessfully tried to negotiate an even closer package with Mr. Biden.
There is a pretty good dividing line sometimes between Republicans and Democrats it certainly is over taxes, she added. But presidents removed any kind of user fees from the desk, which is traditionally where you pay for these things, in order to make it more difficult.
Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the American Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday that he expected each final deal to include some money from Mr Bidens’ plans to increase IRS enforcement.
He said he expected a final deal to have some paying surprises. I doubt there will be some creatives we don’t know about yet, said Mr Bradley.
The debate over how to fund Mr Bidens’ economic agenda will also extend to any package lawmakers seek to push through the use of reconciliation, which could be up to $ 6 trillion. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, has asked Democrats on the panel to outline their priorities for the package as he intends to pass a budget plan to begin the process by July.
“I think the priorities that the president has set, that we have set, are solid,” Mr Sanders said in an interview as he outlined his strategy. But, you know, we’re going to have to make sure we end up with numbers that 50 members can agree on.
He added that his goal was to pay for new initiatives such as childcare subsidies and expanding healthcare through progressive taxation, including tax increases for the wealthy and corporations. But he did not extend it to one-off costs like road or bridge repairs or upgrading water systems, saying, it is not necessary to pay for, in my opinion, capital improvements once in infrastructure.
In an early indication of what Mr Sanders called an attempt to appease the extremists, he said he was open to easing a $ 10,000 cap on how much taxpayers can deduct on state and local taxes.
Some Democrats, particularly lawmakers representing New York and California, have warned that they may not support any changes to the tax code that do not address that provision. A draft budget document circulated by staff on Capitol Hill and obtained by The New York Times appears to have included funding for a partial state abolition and local tax cuts, which could mean eliminating the border for all but those have more profit, or raising the cap level. There were few details about how those funds would be distributed, and lawmakers and aides warned the plan was in flux.
I have a problem with extremely wealthy people being able to get the full discount, Mr Sanders said. I think this issue should work.
Cecilia Kang AND Luke Broadwater contributed to reporting.
