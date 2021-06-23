Bidens’s Economic Agenda faces a known obstacle to the fight for funding

These things are always complicated and difficult, said Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, as he left the Capitol on Tuesday. We were getting there. They were moving in the right direction.

The two sides did not seem to have enough in common to formally announce how they would fund the plan. Stuck across the Capitol for hours of meetings scheduled around the vote, the five Democrats and five Republicans refused to offer specifics beyond their prevailing optimism and plans to continue discussions.

Pay, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, one of the Republicans negotiating the deal, said when asked what the remaining obstacles were. Every time you reach $ 579 billion, you need to figure out how to do it.

Mr Biden has vowed not to raise taxes on the middle class, including at the gas station. Senate Republicans refuse to raise tax rates for businesses and top winners. Both sides have dug, to the surprise of some business leaders and other lobbyists in Washington.

White House officials have shifted in recent weeks to put pressure on Republicans to back one of Mr. Bidens’ proposals that would not constitute an increase in tax rates: a plan to spend tens of billions of dollars on raising implementation by the IRS Administration says a plan would raise hundreds of billions of dollars from big winners and corporations that owe, but do not pay, their fair share of taxes. Republicans say they are concerned about the field of forecasting, but they have continued to discuss it in private meetings.

I would say that we have put many different options on wages on the table, said Ms. Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. And our view is: There is a fundamental question now. Are Republicans, members of Congress, do they believe rich people should pay the taxes they owe, or should we increase the cost of travelers just trying to make it work? This is the fundamental question here. So see if they can make progress at that exact point.