Problems with Ashok Gehlots are not over in Rajasthan yet. That is why

Rajasthan’s policy continues to be simmering and Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot is still fighting the fire to keep his government safe. In the final turn of events, 13 independent MLAs, who had stayed well with Ashok Gehlot during the Sachin Pilots Rebellion in 2020, are now recalibrating their political strategy.

The independent MLAs reportedly called a meeting Wednesday evening to seek their reward for keeping Ashok Gehlot’s government safe to date. One of the independent MLAs, Ramkesh Meena, struck at Sachin Pilot on Tuesday saying his rebellion was planned by order of the BJP.

Why are independent MLAs important?

Congress had won 99 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly 2018 polls. Later, it won the large number of votes and caused six MLAs belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to join the Congress. Before Sachin Pilot fell on the brink of revolt in 2020, Congress had 107 MLA.

Sachin Pilot had 18 MLA with him during his stay in Delhi-NCR before being persuaded by Congress leadership, particularly Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to return to Jaipur. The Sachin pilot camp had claimed he had the support of 25-30 MLAs.

The number was enough to secure the fall of Ashok Gehlot’s government. But 13 independent MLAs came to the rescue of Ashok Gehlots.

Now, while the cabinet expansion seems to be on the cards in Rajasthan, they want to be rewarded. Some say independent MLAs are meeting with Ashok Gehlot approval to overtake Sachin Pilot in cabinet expansion.

Do others attend meetings?

It is not yet completely clear who would attend the meeting called at a Jaipur hotel around 5pm. In all likelihood, the six MLAs that joined Rajasthan BSP with Congress are part of the legislature meeting on Wednesday. That means a meeting of 19 MLAs, almost 10 percent of the power of the Rajasthan Assembly.

The group reportedly held a meeting last week when the MLA reminded Congress leadership that they had saved the Ashok Gehlot government during the Sachin Pilots Rebellion.

The MLAs selected on BSP tickets are said to be particularly sharp. At least two of them, Sandeep Yadav and Joginder Singh Awana, have spoken in public giving clear indications that they want some power.

Awana was quoted as saying in reports that while the six BSP members risked their fate to save the Ashok Gehlot government. A case is still pending in the Supreme Court seeking their disqualification after the BSP challenged their decision to join Congress.

What is the Sachin pilot camp doing?

Sachin Pilot was recently in Delhi but he did not meet the top leadership of Congresses. When asked why Sachin Pilot did not meet with Priyanka Gandhi who had resolved the Rajasthan crisis last year, Rajasthan Congress envoy Ajay Maken recently said she was not in Delhi.

Reports said Congress appointed veteran party leader Kamal Nath to mediate between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Kamal Nath was the prime minister of Madhya Pradesh when Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled in 2020 and joined the BJP. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot are understood to share a close personal connection.

A panel consisting of Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal was set up last year to address issues between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Patel’s death meant that nothing fruitful came out of the training.

Support for Sachin Pilots among lawmakers in Congress is said to have waned, however his supporters put up posters and took the hashtag PilotAaRahaHai (The pilot is coming) on ​​social media on Tuesday.

Is anyone else unhappy?

There are many who are unhappy in the Rajasthan Congress and the Ashok Gehlot government. Reports from Rajasthan suggest Ashok Gehlot enjoyed majority support, but Congress stands as a divided house.

At a recent meeting, Rajasthan Congressman Govind Singh Dotasra and State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal got involved in a verbal duel while CM Ashok Gehlot watched.

Ministers Ashok Gehlots Lalchand Qatar and Udai Lal Anjana are said to be in a cold war. MLA Bharat Singh has come out in public with his allegations of corruption against Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya.

Against this background, Ashok Gehlot has a twofold challenge: to expand his cabinet and keep his government secure for another two years.

