Face masks and the laws of social distance ‘will go on July 19’ with life ‘close to normal’

Blockchain rules will be lifted almost completely on July 19 with ‘personal responsibility’ replacing social distance laws and face masks, it was reported.

Ministers are said to be encouraged by the very, very low number of deaths from Covid and a marked slowdown in infections.

And the Times reports that a transition should be made from the law to “personal responsibility”, with rules on social distance, work from home and wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, separate reports say Boris Johnson could combine the July 19 unlock by opening the amber list of vacation-free places in time for the demolition of schools.

This comes after the latest data revealed that coronavirus infections are at their highest level since February, after months of blockage.

But hospitalizations and deaths have not risen to the level of previous waves, with the spread of vaccines now reaching all adults over 18, with 87% of adults now having antibodies, according to recent studies.

The Times reports that the government is expected to confirm Monday that July 5 is too early to lift the final blocking restrictions.

But Boris Johnson is said to be increasingly optimistic that all remaining restrictions could be eased on July 19th.

This would include removing the rule of social distance one meter plus and the sixth rule in indoor rallies.

It would also remove the limit for mass gatherings outside and nightclubs would be able to reopen.

Wearing masks will be reduced to instructions rather than to mandatory use.

Ministers are said to believe the latest data is ‘so encouraging’ that Boris Johnson should move forward with easing restrictions on July 5, but this is considered impossible given the need to vaccinate more people.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports how and the waiver of other restrictions Fully vaccinated Britons could enjoy travel without quarantine as of July 19th.

Senior ministers are reportedly pressuring Boris Johnson to sanction a reopening with eased travel cuts at the same time as restrictions are lifted here.

Anti-travel tips in amber list countries are said to be removed from the plans.

A Cabinet source told the publication that the vaccines were proving ‘clear evidence’.

The source said: “All this, even if not everyone in Government has understood it yet.

“The link between cases and deaths has been broken. We know that double-edged swords work to protect people, so why delay the resumption of international travel? There is no reason not to move forward now for every day.”

The prime minister is expected to announce on Monday whether the blockade will end early on July 5th or not.