BJP ally, Nishad Party wants more power ahead of UP Assembly elections
The Nishad party, an ally based in the ruling Backward Class (OBC) Class of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has sought a greater share of power ahead of the 2022 Assembly poll, even showing interest in the post of Deputy Prime Minister.
Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad, the self-proclaimed political godfather of fishermen, has said the BJP failed to deliver on its promises in 2019, when the Nishad Party ousted the PS-BSP alliance and came to power.
Interacting with reporters in Lucknow on Wednesday, Mr Nishad issued a warning to BJP saying his ally would not be able to win back at UP if it hurts Nishad.
If you give us BJP dukh, they will also receive dukh [If the BJP causes us misery, it will also face misery], he said. If they want to come to power, they will have to please the Nishads, said Mr. Nishad.
The OBC leader claimed that BJP had promised him that he would either get a Rajya Sabha bed or a high profile ministerial bed at UP
Our community aspires to have a CM. All other communities have had a CM. My people in their hearts want to see Dr. Sanjay [himself] and CM. I have given a message to the BJP government that if Dr. New or current Sanjay CM [me] as a face deputy of the CM, look at how they form the government in 2022, Mr Nishad told a TV channel here.
An OBC river community, the Nishads, along with their affiliated sub-castes Mallah, Kewat, Dheevar, Bind, Kashyap and others, are an important segment of the backward non-Yadav vote in the state. Among their political icons are the bandit, turned politician Phoolan Devi. The Nishad party emerged on the political scene at UP ahead of the 2017 Assembly poll, projecting itself as the voice of backward river castes by demanding their inclusion in the Planned Caste list. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Nishad Party managed to secure over 5.40 loop votes in the 72 seats it contested, mainly in the eastern UP, but failed to open its account.
In 2018, he established an understanding with the SP and BSP, helping the former to win Lok Sabha’s crucial elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur, respectively the political areas of Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and CM Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. Mr. Nishads son Praveen Nishad, an engineer, won from Gorakhpur on the PS ticket.
Mr Nishad decided to mobilize 85% (OBC, Dalit and Muslims) against BJP in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. However, just three days after he had expanded support for the PS-BSP, he stepped down, accusing both parties that they were not following the dharma of the coalition and ignoring the Nishad Party in the official campaign material and their non-engaging stance on the regulation of seats.
Eventually, BJP gave a seat to Nishad Sant Kabir Nagar Party for Mr. Praveen Nishad but he had to compete with BJP ticket. He won.
The father-son duo recently met with senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi with their demands, which included due respect for the party, the repeal of some laws on the rights of Nishad communities in earth geese and the issuance of SC Majhwar community certificates for Nishads.
Mr Nishad claims that BJP is losing support among Nishads for ignoring the party during the polls and Zilla panchayat polls. He said that he communicated to Mr. Nadda that the Nishad Party and BJP were a natural alliance. The Nishads claim that they are the descendants of Nishadraj, the boatman who, according to Hindu beliefs, helped Lord Ram along with his wife and brother cross the Ganga during exile.
We are the descendants of Nishadraj. Here, a temple is being built for Lord Ram and the government was formed in the name of Lord Ram, but Nishadraj’s descendants have to beg in the streets, what kind of friendship is this? he asked.
According to Mr. Nishad, the fishing community has 15,000-20,000 votes in all 403 Assembly seats at UP, 40,000-70,000 votes in 70 seats and 160 seats where they have a good influence.
