Traveling to Goa from Maharashtra? Be vigilant as cases of Delta Plus ‘concern variant’ increase
Following the Maharashtra reporting cases of COVID-19 Delta Plus, the Goa government has increased surveillance along the border adjacent to the neighboring state, as reported by the news agency PTI.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday, “Cases of the ‘Delta’ variant of COVID-19 have been discovered in Goa, but so far there is not a single case of the ‘Delta Plus’ variant in the coastal state.”
“Since the ‘Delta Plus’ variant has been found in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra adjacent to Goa,” border surveillance has increased, “CM said.
On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday that 21 cases of the ‘Delta Plus’ variant have been found so far in the state, including nine in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai and one each in Palghar, Thane. and Sindhudurg districts.
Sawant said Goa has so far reported 26 cases of the ‘Delta’ COVID-19 variant, which were detected in samples sent to a laboratory in Pune. He said Goa Medical College and Hospital (located near Panaj), North Goa District Hospital (Mapusa), South Goa District Hospital (Margao) and Victor Hospital (Margao) have collected samples of COVID-19 patients being sent to Work lab based to check for virus variants.
Sawant also said his government has allowed private laboratories to set up their facilities along the Goa-Maharashtra border. “If we find any suspects (entering Goa with coronavirus infection), he is isolated and tested before being allowed to move into the state,” Sawant said.
Tourism in Goa is likely to open after July
Earlier this week, the prime minister announced the opening of tourism activities after July. He further stated that the state plans to complete the vaccination of the first dose against COVID-19 in the state by July 30, the news agency YEARS reported.
He said about 60 percent of the state population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Talking to YEARS, Sawant said, “In phase 3 vaccination, for 18 plus, we set up camps in every gram of panchayat, every municipality of Goa. Currently 60 percent of our population has already received their first dose. Our goal is to vaccinate 100 for percent of people with their first dose by the end of July. “
“Most tourism activities are closed (in the state). We can think of resuming it only after the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to everyone, that means only after July 30,” the Goa prime minister said.
Update of COVID-19 in Goa
Goa on Tuesday added 303 fresh cases of COVID-19 that brought the number of infections to 1,64,957, said an official from the state health department. At least 11 patients died from the infection, while 438 were discharged from hospitals during the day, bringing the number to 3,008 and the number of recoveries to 1,59,029, the official said.
With that, the coastal state is now left with 2,920 active cases, he said. About 4,311 swab samples were tested during the day, increasing the total number of tests performed in the state to 8,95,409, the official added.
(With contributions from agencies)
