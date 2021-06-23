The solution is reached on the stranded ship that blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt





CAIRO The owner and insurers of the huge ship that blocked the Suez Canal for six days on Mars and disrupted global transport have reached an agreement with the Egyptian authorities, one of the insurers said on Wednesday. The statement from the insurers did not specify the amount, but said that once the settlement was formalized, the ship, after nearly three months of shopping, with fingers and a court hearing, would finally end its voyage through the canal. After extensive discussions with the negotiating committee of the Suez Canal Authorities in recent weeks, an agreement in principle has been reached between the parties, said one declaration from the UK P&I insurer club. Together with the owner and other insurers, we are now working with SCA to conclude a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible. A UK Club spokesman said he would not give further details. The Suez Canal Authority had not commented on the deal until Wednesday afternoon.

Since the ship was rescued in a major rescue effort in March, about six days after it crashed through Suez, the canal authority was locked in an often fierce quarrel with the ship owner and operators over what the authority said owed it to the incident. Authorities had demanded up to $ 1 billion in damages, a figure that included the cost of tugboats, excavators and crews hired to save the ship as well as loss of revenue while the canal was blocked. During the delay, several ships turned and headed around the tip of Africa instead of waiting for Suez traffic to resume, depriving the canal of their tariffs.

below standard terms that shipping companies are required to accept before crossing the Suez Canal, ships are responsible for all costs or losses they cause in the canal. However, the authority never gave a detailed breakdown of how it had reached such a large amount. The amount does not cover the global transport disruption, including delayed cargo and costs for other transport lines, which experts have said could eventually rise to hundreds of millions.

Physically, at least, Ever Given had long ago declared itself reasonable to move forward. But until compensation is paid, the Rabie Canal authority has said the ship and its crew will remain trapped in the Bitter Great Lake, a natural body of water that connects the part of the canal where the ship was climbed to the other segment. An Egyptian court had ordered the ship to be held until financial claims were settled, a move that sparked protests by Japanese Ever Givens owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha. For more than three months, they clashed in an Egyptian commercial court and in the local press. The Egyptians insisted that the captain who, under the rules of the Suez Canal Authority, bore the ultimate responsibility for commanding the ship despite the presence of Suez pilots directing the steering and speed was the fault.

Whatever the opposition of Ever Givens, the channel, which has a reputation for claiming large sums of responsibility from shipowners, had a strong hand in the negotiations. The canal remains the shortest way to move cargo from Asia to Europe and beyond. As for the ship, it was too valuable to abandon. Months of negotiations left the crew of the ships with 25 Indian sailors stuck in the middle, unable to leave Ever given until the end of the negotiations, but for some cases in which the Egyptian authorities gave crew members requests to leave after they ended their contracts or for family reasons. After other maritime accidents, crew members have found themselves stranded on stranded ships for months or even years. In some cases, they have been arrested as local authorities seek someone to blame for an oil spill or a disorderly accident.

In this case, however, the crew seems to have been spared. A foreign sailor is a very easy target, said Stephen Cotton, general secretary of the International Federation of Transport Workers, which represents the crew. In an interview after the ship was stranded, Abdulgani Serang, secretary general of the National Union of Indian Sailors, described the crew, whose members he had spoken briefly, as tense and feeling the pressure of the investigation. Fairly, he said, they are stressed. Nada Rashwan contributed to the report.

