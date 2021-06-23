International
The second wave of Coronavirus blocks the return route for tour operators: Crisil
Travel and the travel industry, which had begun to recover before the second wave of Covid-19 infections began, will now see this fiscal revenue reaching only 35% -40% of pre-pandemic levels, it said on Wednesday. rating agency Crisil.
As companies have increased recent fiscal capital and will continue with cost control measures to reduce money losses, a significant drop in travel and continued uncertainty about the pandemic will weigh negatively on their credit profiles.
This is according to the Crisil study for three key sectors occupying over half of the domestic tour and travel industry, with a reported revenue of Rs 11,300 crore in fiscal 2020.
Travel and tour operators offer services such as air / bus tickets, hotels / packages for both leisure and corporate travel within India and overseas. These companies saw their revenue plunge to the last 3 2,300 crore fiscal crest, which was only 20% of 2020 fiscal levels, as the country blockade and other restrictions led to a sharp drop in travel.
The industry came to a standstill in the first quarter of last fiscal year – the peak travel season due to summer vacations – which eroded revenues by 95% a year. However, fortunes began to adjust gradually after that, with improved air traffic and demand for short domestic vacations raising revenues to 55% of the pre-pandemic level by the fourth quarter.
Then the second wave was set. Under its influence, the first quarter of this fiscal is expected to be almost a wash once again, this time due to state-level blockades.
Says Manish Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings, “With countries beginning to ease restrictions and vaccination rates expected to improve, we see domestic travel increase slowly from the second quarter. However, segments such as international holidays and inbound travel can only see recovery in the second half, and also only if travel to foreign countries is restricted.
“Also, with the meetings and events going online, corporate travel is expected to remain under pressure. In general, therefore, this fiscal revenue can only reach just over a third of the pre-pandemic level.”
To be sure, the industry was in the red even pre-pandemic state, due to high marketing and promotion costs. Under additional pressure due to the pandemic, players reduced their sales promotion costs and other fixed costs by 45% -50%, which limited the burning of their last fiscal money to around 700 Cro Rs.
Even this fiscal, Crisil said the industry is expected to post operating losses in cash of around Rs 150-Rs 200 crore, albeit significantly lower than last year, with improved bookings and ongoing cost control.
That said, tour operators have limited debt dependence as their working capital cycle is usually negative due to high advances to customers and creditors compared to low receivables. Further, the companies raised the final fiscal capital amid short-term uncertainties, which increased the cash balance to over 4300 kroner, despite the modest debt repayments of 85 kroams paid this year.
Says Naveen Vaidyanathan, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Silver lining for industry is the basic desire of people to travel may not have diminished. Numerous European countries, including France, Italy and Spain, began opening their borders during the last two months to bring back tourists.The United States is expected to follow suit soon.However, uncertainties persist in the Indian context, including an improvement in vaccination levels, the opening of international borders for Indian travelers and how it is actually formed “Corporate travel in the post-pandemic world. These uncertainties, together with the continuing losses, drive our negative outlook on the sector – and are also key monitors.”
–IANST
sn / bg
(Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]