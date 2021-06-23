The second wave of Coronavirus blocks the return route for tour operators: Crisil

Travel and the travel industry, which had begun to recover before the second wave of Covid-19 infections began, will now see this fiscal revenue reaching only 35% -40% of pre-pandemic levels, it said on Wednesday. rating agency Crisil.

As companies have increased recent fiscal capital and will continue with cost control measures to reduce money losses, a significant drop in travel and continued uncertainty about the pandemic will weigh negatively on their credit profiles.

This is according to the Crisil study for three key sectors occupying over half of the domestic tour and travel industry, with a reported revenue of Rs 11,300 crore in fiscal 2020.

Travel and tour operators offer services such as air / bus tickets, hotels / packages for both leisure and corporate travel within India and overseas. These companies saw their revenue plunge to the last 3 2,300 crore fiscal crest, which was only 20% of 2020 fiscal levels, as the country blockade and other restrictions led to a sharp drop in travel.

The industry came to a standstill in the first quarter of last fiscal year – the peak travel season due to summer vacations – which eroded revenues by 95% a year. However, fortunes began to adjust gradually after that, with improved air traffic and demand for short domestic vacations raising revenues to 55% of the pre-pandemic level by the fourth quarter.

Then the second wave was set. Under its influence, the first quarter of this fiscal is expected to be almost a wash once again, this time due to state-level blockades.

Says Manish Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings, “With countries beginning to ease restrictions and vaccination rates expected to improve, we see domestic travel increase slowly from the second quarter. However, segments such as international holidays and inbound travel can only see recovery in the second half, and also only if travel to foreign countries is restricted.

“Also, with the meetings and events going online, corporate travel is expected to remain under pressure. In general, therefore, this fiscal revenue can only reach just over a third of the pre-pandemic level.”

To be sure, the industry was in the red even pre-pandemic state, due to high marketing and promotion costs. Under additional pressure due to the pandemic, players reduced their sales promotion costs and other fixed costs by 45% -50%, which limited the burning of their last fiscal money to around 700 Cro Rs.

Even this fiscal, Crisil said the industry is expected to post operating losses in cash of around Rs 150-Rs 200 crore, albeit significantly lower than last year, with improved bookings and ongoing cost control.

That said, tour operators have limited debt dependence as their working capital cycle is usually negative due to high advances to customers and creditors compared to low receivables. Further, the companies raised the final fiscal capital amid short-term uncertainties, which increased the cash balance to over 4300 kroner, despite the modest debt repayments of 85 kroams paid this year.

Says Naveen Vaidyanathan, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Silver lining for industry is the basic desire of people to travel may not have diminished. Numerous European countries, including France, Italy and Spain, began opening their borders during the last two months to bring back tourists.The United States is expected to follow suit soon.However, uncertainties persist in the Indian context, including an improvement in vaccination levels, the opening of international borders for Indian travelers and how it is actually formed “Corporate travel in the post-pandemic world. These uncertainties, together with the continuing losses, drive our negative outlook on the sector – and are also key monitors.”

