Ramdev moves the Supreme Court to stay in action on FIRs filed against him in many states





Ramdev Yoga Guru addressed the Supreme Court on Wednesday for a stand on proceedings in connection with the first intelligence reports filed against him in many states for his comments on modern medicine, NDTV reported. In his plea, Ramdev also asked the court for instructions to collect the FIRs filed in many states against him and for cases to be transferred to Delhi, according to India Today. The yoga guru has made misleading claims about modern medicine on several occasions. Numerous state units of the Indian Medical Association have lodged complaints against him and modern medical experts have repeatedly criticized his remarks on the use of alopecia to treat Covid-19 patients. On June 16, police in Chhattisgarhs Raipur filed a first information report against the yoga teacher following a complaint from the state unit of the Indian Medical Association. The complainant accused Ramdev of spreading false information about Covid-19 drugs and misleading people about established and approved methods of treatment when doctors were fighting the infection. In the complaint in Raipur, Ramdev is reserved under Articles 188 (disobedience to an order duly announced by the public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread a life-threatening disease infection), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breaches of the peace) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. On May 27, the Indian Medical Association had filed a police complaint against Ramdev, seeking an FIR against him for spreading false and unfounded information about the treatment of Covid-19 patients using approved methods and drugs. On May 25, the Uttarakhand Indian Medical Associations unit had sent Ramdev the defamation notice calling alopathic medicine as a stupid science. Ramdevs claims On May 31, Ramdev had said he did not feel the need to be vaccinated yet after he had been practicing yoga-Ayurveda for decades. However, on June 10, Ramdev had said he would be vaccinated soon. In another video from May, Ramdev claimed that 1,000 doctors died even after receiving two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Before that, Ramdev had referred to alopecia as a stupid science. He even claimed that medicines such as remdesivir and favipiravir approved by the General Drug Controller of India for the treatment of coronavirus had failed. Patients’ quarters have died from alopecia areata rather than a lack of oxygen, he claimed. However, he issued an apology after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw his comments. Read also: Yoga guru Ramdevs misinformation about modern medicine during a pandemic endangers real life Caught on camera: No one can arrest me, Ramdev says amid calls for his prosecution

