Rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh storms likely in Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh





Drowning in Moradabad after drains spilled due to heavy rain over the weekend Lucknow: Rain and storm hit parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Wednesday. In a tweet, the meteorological office warned of “light to moderate rainstorms” in the Kasganj area of ​​UP and Fatehabad in Haryana. The eastern parts of UP also saw storms and lightning in the last 24 hours, the weather office said. Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Bahraich, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar received moderate rainfall, according to the meteorological department. Daily temperatures rose in Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow and Meerut but there was no major change in the rest of the state, IMD said. Temperatures were below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj. The highest temperature, with 41 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Agra and the lowest with 21 degrees in Fatehgarh. The weather office also warned on Thursday of thunderstorms in isolated locations in eastern UP. Southwestern Monsoon has advanced further into most of Gujarat, parts of Saurashtra, Rajasthan in the southeast and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, according to IMD. “The northwestern Monson border continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar,” the meeting department wrote on Twitter. Moderate to strong thunderstorms accompanied by frequent thunderstorms on the ground most likely over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. This can cause injuries leading to casualties of people and animals standing outside. Meteorological Department of India (@Indiametdept) June 23, 2021 Wet winds in the southwest have intensified and under its influence “quite widespread rain is likely in northeastern India over the next five days,” IMD said. Heavy rain is also possible in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram over the next five days. Strong storms, accompanied by frequent lightning, are likely to occur over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, IMD said, urging people to stay inside as they could “cause damage”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos