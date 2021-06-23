External terrorist threats in the region include Islamic and far-right extremists: ISD, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – The Department of Homeland Security (ISD) released its third Terrorism Threat Assessment Report in Singapore on Wednesday (June 23rd), which informs Singaporeans about the security environment here and in the region.

Here are some of the key external terrorism threats facing Singapore’s neighbors:

ISIS

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) may have lost its last territorial stronghold in March 2019, but it is still an active insurgent force in Syria and Iraq.

ISD said it reportedly still has about 10,000 fighters in the conflict zone and tens of millions of dollars in money reserves.

Over the past year, the group has stepped up its activities in the conflict zone, taking advantage of the security vacuum left by reduced military operations due to Covid-19 and the reduction of US troops in Iraq.

“With ISIS gradually regaining its strength, there are concerns that it may be able to rebuild its ability to orchestrate international attacks,” ISD said.

The group has increased calls for its affiliates and supporters around the world to carry out attacks. ISIS propaganda from its official media wings has fallen, but media entities and self-proclaimed pro-ISIS sympathizers have filled the gap.

The report also said that ISIS collaborators have become increasingly deadly in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Southeast Asia remains part of the ISIS caliphate, the department noted, with the Southern Philippines and Myanmar’s Rakhine state as potential conflict zones.

For example, the ISIS-linked militant group Abu Sayyaf was linked to the bombings on the island of Jolo in August last year in the southwestern Philippines. In November of that year, an ISIS-linked Rohingya militant group gathered supporters to travel to Rakhine state to obtain weapons.

The propaganda of the terrorist group continues to spread also in Bahasa Indonesia and Tagalog. “With individuals spending more time online during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the spread of radical propaganda could lead to more cases of self-radicalization in the future,” ISD said.

Al-Qaeda

The terrorist group Al-Qaeda (AQ) suffered a series of leadership losses last year, but it remains stable due to a strategy of building support among local communities, through its regional collaborators.

ISD said the group continues to use ungovernable spaces, conflict zones and security vacuums to recruit and carry out its activities. In particular, its associates in parts of Africa have made profits.

The department said that before 2015, AQ reportedly had run several subsidiaries to prevent launching attacks against the West, but there may be signs that it has turned into a conspiracy of attacks against Western targets.

Last December, a Kenyan member of AQ Al-Shabaab’s East Africa subsidiary was accused in the United States of plotting to carry out an attack on an unnamed U.S. city. The attack would be determined after the devastating 9/11 attacks.

ISD added that the security vacuum stemming from the imminent withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by July could also facilitate the resurgence of terrorist groups in the country.

Jemaah Islamiyah

Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), the AQ-linked terrorist group, remains a covert terrorist threat in Southeast Asia, and ISD warned that the group remains determined to establish an Islamic caliphate within Indonesia, and possibly the region.

Despite the arrest of about 160 members, including several senior executives, since 2019, JI continues to recruit and operate in Indonesia through its network of schools and charitable foundations.

“JI also continues to increase its revenue streams through its legitimate businesses and by undertaking fundraising calls under the guise of humanitarian efforts directed towards the Covid-19 pandemic and conflicts abroad,” ISD said.

JI has reportedly sent recruits to receive combat training from AQ-linked militant groups in Syria, and some of them have since returned to Indonesia to impart their paramilitary capabilities to other JI members, the department noted. .

Indonesian authorities have reportedly foiled two separate attack plots by JI-linked militant cells in 2020 and 2021, which included Indonesian Chinese workers and businesses among their targets. Such developments suggest that JI is rebuilding its military capabilities and may resume terrorist violence in Indonesia.

The recent release of high-profile JI operatives over the past two years – Malaysian Yazid Sufaat and Indonesian Abu Bakar Bashir – could also gather regional JI supporters, ISD said.

Extreme Right Extremism

Right-wing extremism is an evolving threat, said ISD, who called it the fastest-growing threat in some western countries.

The movement of this brand of radical behavior, which supports racial supremacy, anti-Islamic ideas and anti-immigration, is diverse.

The department noted that its groups could range from neo-Nazis, anti-immigrant or Islamophobic groups and ultra-nationalists. They may also include conspiracy theorists and the so-called ‘single involuntary movement’ or incel movement.

Right-wing extremist groups are said to have become more organized and capable of attacking. Their threat of violence also comes from lone actors like Brenton Tarrant, who organized the shooting at the Christchurch mosque in March 2019 that killed more than 50 people.

ISD noted that an increasing number of cases of extreme right-wing radicalization abroad have involved young people recruited through social media and video game platforms.

Although such extremism has no significant attraction in this region, its broader messages of ethno-religious chauvinism and anti-immigration nativism have found echoes with some hardline groups here.

“Such narratives can deepen the lines of social error and even inspire individuals to commit acts of violence against members of other communities,” ISD said.

He also warned how such violence could provoke retaliatory attacks by Islamic terrorist groups, as seen in the aftermath of the shooting at the mosque in Christchurch where Islamic terrorist groups threatened to carry out retaliatory attacks on Christians and Western targets.