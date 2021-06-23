Prime Minister Imran has no right to comment on Pakistan’s nuclear program: Maryam Nawaz – Pakistan

PML-N deputy leader Maryam Nawaz said Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no right to comment on Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Maryam was referring to an interview with the prime minister in Axios IN HBO, where he had said earlier this week that “at the moment there is a solution in Kashmir, the two neighbors [India and Pakistan] would live as civilized people. We will not need to have nuclear barriers. “He also said that the sole purpose of the nuclear program was prevention. It was not offensive,” he said.

“I do not know how to interpret this statement,” Maryam said when asked to share her views on the statement.

She added: “He [the prime minister] Its not [an elected] representative of the people of Pakistan. “He has been elected and has no right to comment on Pakistan’s nuclear status.”

Maryam went on to say that the Prime Minister was not the custodian of the country’s nuclear program, rather Pakistan’s population of 22 billion was his custodian, for whom the people and leaders had made sacrifices. In this regard, she cited the examples of “former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto embracing martyrdom and supreme PML-N Nawaz Sharif being exiled.”

“You [the prime minister] I should not even talk about Kashmir, for whom you have made an agreement, “she said, adding that if the Prime Minister believed he could start a new debate by making such remarks, he was wrong.

Maryam said Pakistan’s nuclear program guaranteed its security and if it did not exist, the country would have faced major issues other than Kashmir today.

“You, an elected prime minister, have no right to make such a statement [about the nuclear programme],” she said.

The day before, the PML-N had reacted to the Prime Minister’s remarks during a National Assembly session and claimed that the cricket politician had returned to power to meet the foreign agenda of restoring Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Who has given this prime minister the right to say that Pakistan’s nuclear program is negotiable? asked Ahsan Iqbal, the general secretary of the parties. The cat is now out of the bag. Imran Khan has been brought (to power) to restore Pakistan’s nuclear program. This is the agenda of foreign donors.

Iqbal had claimed that the Prime Minister’s intention to make the statement was to send a message that Pakistan was ready to give up its prevention.

[But] Pakistan’s nuclear prevention is non-negotiable, he had stated.

Asked about her opinion on the Prime Minister’s comments on the rape in the same interview, Maryam said his views reflected a “criminal mindset”.

During the interview, the prime minister was asked to respond to his previous comments linking the rape incident to shame. In response, he had said, “It’s such nonsense. I never said it […] I said the concept of purdah is to avoid temptation in society. “He kept saying ‘If you raise the temptation within society and all these young boys have nowhere to go, that has consequences.’

The interviewer, journalist Jonathan Swan, then asked him if he thought “that what women wear has any effect, that it is part of this temptation?”

“If a woman is wearing too little clothes, it will have an impact on men if they are not robots. I mean it is common sense,” the prime minister had responded to a remark that has drawn harsh criticism.

Commenting on that on Wednesday, Maryam said the Prime Minister’s remarks had exposed his opinion.

“[He is] a person who proves the rape and holds the victim responsible. “Pakistan must get rid of this opinion of apologists of rape,” she said.

The PML-N leader went on to ask whether Zainab’s rape and the highway incident were a consequence of what the victims were wearing.

“Ai [the prime minister] he should be ashamed, “she said, condemning his remarks.

Maryam added that through his remarks in the interview, the premiere had “offended rape victims”.