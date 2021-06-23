Almost half of the Universal Credit applicants have their monthly payments reduced





Almost half of Universal Credit claimants in the UK are not receiving full benefit payments because they are paying cash to the Department of Labor and Pensions. About 45% of all claims in February – 2.2 million – had a rebate, meaning the plaintiff did not get his full right that month. Many were people who received an advance on their future benefits – to overcome the five-week wait for their first UC payment,Mirror Report. Read more:People in Liverpool face an avalanche of debts About 49% of all discounts, worth $ 86 million in February, would pay an advance. DWP claims there is nothing wrong with this because advances mean people are being paid the same amount of benefits for a longer period of time. But activists say the five-week wait should be scrapped because many skinny Britons have no choice but to borrow against their future benefits. The Liverpool Echo delivers newsletters on a wide range of topics – including our daily newsletter, now coming out three times a day. There are others related to issues, politics, court news, Knowsley, Wirral, and the arts and culture, as well as Liverpool FC and Everton FC. Registration is free and you only need one minute to receive the largest stories, sent directly to your inbox. How to Sign Up for an Echo Email Update 1) Go to our dedicated newsletter page in this regard. 2) Put your email in the box where it is shown 3) Mark as many boxes as you want, for each newspaper you want. 4) Click Save Changes and that’s it! Another 16% of the deductions (28 million) would pay for the historic Tax Credit overpayments – which MPs and activists have said should be deleted. Deductions can also be taken for benefit overpayments, court fines or other debts. CPA MP Chris Stephens, who took the data to Parliament, said: This discount policy is opening holes in the safety net and attracting hundreds of thousands of people below the subsistence level. The only way this policy can be lifted is if the five-week wait to receive a down payment is met with grants, rather than loans, and the advice of former ministers is taken into account when writing down the historic tax credit debt. Andrew Forsey, Director of Feeding Britain, added: A viable proposal to overcome the five-week wait has been submitted with cross-party support for ministers. We believe his presentation has been a long time coming. A failure to do so, unfortunately, will increase the need for food banks. The maximum reduction was reduced to 25% of benefits in April following complaints that families were struggling with the system. People also now have two years to pay an advance, distributing their discounts thinner for a longer time. DWP Minister Will Quince said: We carefully balance our duty to the taxpayer to recover the overpayments with our support for the claimants. Safeguards are in place to ensure manageable discounts. Clients can contact the Department if they are experiencing financial difficulties in order to discuss a reduction in the repayment rate, depending on financial circumstances.







