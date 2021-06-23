Live green list news: Latest travel updates





According to reports, the fully hit British may not need to quarantine when they return home from amber destinations. Ministers are working on plans to allow un quarantined vacations this summer. Meanwhile, Malta and the Balearic Islands of Spain are scheduled for the green list, which is expected to be updated tomorrow. There are now 11 places on the green list, the most inaccessible to British tourists. It comes as the travel industry lobbies the government on a Day of Travel Action, putting pressure on the government to support the troubled travel industry. Recommended Main points Fully vaccinated Britons can escape quarantine from amber list countries from July 19

The travel industry lobbies the government on a day of travel action

Malta and the Balearics can be added to the green list this week

Show the latest update



1624446715 More Britons feel safe traveling in the next six months, new poll says There has been a sixfold increase in the number of British travelers who would feel safe going on beach holidays in the next six months, compared to what they felt last October. Research by AllClear Travel Insurance found that 30 per cent of the more than 2,000 British respondents would feel safe traveling, up from 5 per cent last fall. The insurer also found that Southern Europe emerged as the main destination that British travelers would feel safer within the next six months, despite the fact that almost all of Europe is valued with amber by the UK government and requires 10 days of self-isolation. Cathy Adams23 June 2021 12:11 1624446314 Poland tightens borders on British travelers Not all is good news for travelers to the UK today, as Poland tightens borders for the British. British travelers to Poland should be quarantined for seven days in a bid to try to curb the spread of the Delta variant, the country’s health ministry announced. Quarantine decisions taken by travelers coming from the UK are aimed at reducing the risk of transmitting the Delta coronavirus variant from the endangered area, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski was quoted as saying by the state-run PAP news agency. Reuters. We must take care of our citizens and their safety. Cathy Adams23 June 2021 12:05 1624445946 Balpa pilots union comments Commenting on Travel Action Day, Brian Strutton, general secretary of the Balpa Pilots Association, said: The government has to decide whether this summer it will make or break the UK travel industry. Pilots are meeting politicians today across the UK to urge them to put pressure on the government to act now and save not only the summer but the future of aviation and travel in the UK. With a strong and open approach to data, we should be able to disturb science to pave the way for safe travel with the US and many European destinations, as other European countries have done. This would give the travel and passenger industry the opportunity to do something better starting from scratch to stop the decline. Extending the bankruptcy scheme and direct support for airlines and airports would save jobs and companies as we head into the winter, in order to have the leisure travel and business industry back quickly post-pandemic. Cathy Adams23 June 2021 11:59 1624445250 Complete list of amber If the government removes the requirement to self-isolate after visiting an amber country, what nations would they be? As it currently stands, every territory in Europe bar Gibraltar and Iceland is valued as amber. The US is also valued with amber. Cathy Adams23 June 2021 11:47 1624444368 Independent travel businesses show support for Travel Action Day Speaking as part of Travel Action Day, Gary Lewis, chief executive of the Travel Network Group, which represents 1,200 independent travel businesses, said: Our industry employs over 221,000 people and contributes 37.1 billion to the economy but our calls for sector-specific financial support and clarity in the roadmap to free international travel have not been met. Over the last 14 months we have seen our members ’incomes drop to a fraction of the 2019 levels and a number of our members have unfortunately closed their doors for good. As much of the economy reopens, businesses in the inbound travel sector have been left out in the cold with a lack of financial support and uncertainty about a safe route for international travel. Along with colleagues across the travel industry were urging the government to allow international travel to return safely in a risk-managed manner, implementing the Global Travel Task Force plan for a traffic light system. This should see the green list expand in line with the evidence and make the restrictions more proportionate, while maintaining a strong red list to protect against variants. We are also seeking a tailored financial support package, including expanding the bankruptcy scheme, recognizing that the travel sectors’ ability to trade and generate revenue is much slower than originally anticipated and more gradual. than for businesses in the country economy. Time is running out for travel businesses in the UK and we hope the government listens to and respects the contribution we make to the UK economy. Cathy Adams23 June 2021 11:32 1624441376 What about the Greek islands? Covid data expert Tim White has typed the numbers for the Greek islands and analyzed the possibility that some of them will be added to the green list tomorrow. Here are the current 7-day / 100k infection rates for the Greek islands: #Crete 25.1 #Corfu 13.7 #Andros 10.8 #Chios 0 #Ikaria 83.1 #Kalymnos 6.2 #Karpathos 0 #KeaKythnos 0 #Kefalonia 2.8 #Kos 92.8 #Lefkada 0 #Lemnos 0 #Lesbos 21.8 #Milos 0 #Mykonos 21.0 Sam #Sporades 0 #Syros 4.6 #Thassos 14.5 #Tinos 0 #Zakythos 0 His prediction is: But #Corfuz seems safe to me. I am also hopeful for #Chios #Kefalonia #Milos #Samos #Santorini #Sporades #Syros #Tinos #Zakynthos. Read his full thread below. Cathy Adams23 June 2021 10:42 1624441061 What could be added to the green list tomorrow? Rumors are circulating that Malta and the Balearics could be added to the green list in the latest traffic light reshuffle tomorrow. But what can the cut do for the summer holidays? Data analyzed by the PC Agency from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Our World in Data suggest that, according to UK criteria, the following countries should go green: US , Croatia, Canada, Italy, Germany, Balearic Islands, Mexico, Jamaica, Finland, Poland, Morocco, Malta, Barbados and Grenada. The IndependentTravel correspondent Simon Calder has made his green list predictions and agrees Malta to be added. I am holding out hope for Albania, Morocco (100 to 1), Finland and broken Moldova. And of course Malta can not be bypassed for the third time. Cathy Adams23 June 2021 10:37 1624440813 Can Malta and the Balearics make the green list tomorrow? The government is expected to announce its next review of the traffic light system on June 24th. While there has been much speculation that no country would be added to the thin green list, from where returned travelers do not need quarantine, a government source said. recently there was a real possibility that the Balearics would make the cut. Read the full report here. Helen Coffey23 June 2021 10:33 1624440238 Travel Action Day begins People from across the industry, including travel agents, pilots, tour operators, aviation workers and cabin crew, are among the thousands who will talk about travel to events across the UK today. The day is organized by industry groups, including Abta, Airlines UK and the Business Travel Association. Huw Merriman, chairman of the Select Transport Committee, shared his support. Gatwick Airport added his voice. To see more support messages, the hashtag to follow is #SpeakUpForTravel. Cathy Adams23 June 2021 10:23 1624439757 The travel expert responds to the assertion that important people do not need quarantine The government is far behind other countries on this issue and now has to play quick steps. The sooner it frees up travel for the masses, the sooner it protects and saves hundreds of thousands of risky jobs in the sector. Simon Calder23 June 2021 10:15

