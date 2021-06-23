Dismissed Winnipeg lab scientist listed as co-inventor on two Chinese government patents

Federal Inventory Public Services Act states that a government employee cannot file a patent abroad without the permission of ministers Photo by MCpl Vincent Carbonneau, Rideau Hall / File

Content of the article The high-profile scientist who was fired from Canada’s top infectious disease laboratory collaborated with Chinese government scientists on inventions recorded in Beijing but closely linked to her federal work, intellectual property documents show. Xiangguo Qiu, who is also under investigation by the RCMP, has been listed as an inventor in two patents filed by official agencies in China in recent years. Qiu was a federal civil servant for a long time when patents were filed in 2017 and 2019 for innovations related to the Ebola and Marburg viruses, the main focuses of her work at the Winnipegs National Microbiology Laboratory. Qius’s expulsion from the laboratory remains shrouded in mystery and has been the subject of ongoing debate in Parliament as opposition parties try, largely in vain, to obtain information on why she and her husband Keding Cheng, another laboratory scientist, were released. . Qiu had extensive relationships with China and Chinese scientists in recent years, including repeated trips to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a fourth-level disease laboratory like Winnipegs.

Content of the article One of the patents her ranking as co-inventor with five other people was presented to the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration by the National Institutes of Countries for Food and Drug Control. It prescribes an inhibitor for the Ebola virus. Qiu gained fame in Canada for helping develop an Ebola treatment, though Chinese medicine looks different. Canada’s public health agency chief reprimanded for failing to provide unanswered documents requested by lawmakers High-security labs links to Chinese military scholars should force Liberals to provide documents: objection Canadian laboratory immersed in RCMP probe sends Ebola and another deadly virus to China: health agency other patent involving Qiu and six collaborators as inventors was registered by the Inspection and Quarantine Technology Center of Fujian province. It is for a method of detection, or test, for Marburg, a Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever.

Content of the article No Chinese patent makes any mention of its Canadian government employer. The federal Public Inventions Services Act states that the federal government owns all inventions made by a public servant that have resulted in or are related to his duties or employment. And the legislation says a government employee cannot file a patent abroad without the permission of ministers. Mark Johnson, a spokesman for the Canadian Public Health Agency, declined to comment on whether Qiu had obtained such permission. Asked if the agency administering the lab was aware of the patents, he said, We can not comment on the matter. Qiu could not be reached on the matter and did not respond to previous phone messages left by the Post.

Content of the article Whatever the involvement of Canadian governments in the innovations of its Chinese government-owned employees, the situation looks like a mess, said Mark Warner, a prominent trade lawyer and former legal director of the Ministry of Research and Innovation in Ontario. If her contract allows it, that would be a scandal, he said. If the contract does not allow it and they ignore the contract, this would be a scandal. If the contract did not turn his attention to this, he too would be a scandal. Photo by Michel Comte / AFP via Getty Images / File It appears that Qiu was either in violation of the invention law or obtained permission from the minister, said Richard Gold, an intellectual property expert at McGill University. Gold said he could only speculate about what happened, but that sounds a lot like she did not get permission and that the government has a request for the Chinese application.

Content of the article Canadian authorities have generally given few problems to national economic and security issues when publicly funded researchers collaborate with foreign companies and governments, said Myra Tawfik, a professor of intellectual property at the University of Windsor. The Qius patent case, she said, should be a cautionary tale. China’s aggressive efforts to lure scientific talent from the West have become a growing concern for security agencies, with some U.S. researchers actually being criminally accused of failing to uncover their paid Chinese work. In most cases, the scientists recruited from Beijing were academics or private sector researchers, not direct government employees.

Content of the article Johnson said workers at the National Microbiology Laboratory must adhere to inventions legislation. But when asked if the Public Health Agency was concerned about one of its employees working with the Chinese government in such a way, Johnson said open science and collaboration are essential in its work. The NML has policies and processes that allow for scientific collaboration, and these are reviewed periodically as part of the Science of Excellence initiative to adapt them as needed, he said. Qiu emigrated from China in 1996 with medical and immunology degrees and has worked in NML at least since 2003. With colleagues there, she helped develop an Ebola treatment based on so-called monoclonal antibodies, which became part of a drug called Z-Mapp. For that work she was awarded the Governor-General of Innovation Award in 2018, the year between two Chinese patents.

Content of the article But then in July 2019, Qiu, her husband and students from China working in her lab were escorted out of the facility. Their employment eventually completed in January. The Public Health Agency has offered few explanations, saying the issue initially dealt with policy and administrative issues. Meanwhile, an RCMP investigation of the situation has stalled for two years without end. Adding another wrinkle to the saga, Qiu was involved in a shipment of Ebola samples and another deadly virus to Wuhan lab in 2019, though the agency says the episode was not related to its removal. The Globe and Mail recently reported that Qiu was stopped by the lab after she and Cheng failed to pass review by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, but this has not been confirmed by the government. The Globe also detailed its work with Chinese scientists, including a military researcher who worked for a time in the Winnipeg laboratory.

Content of the article Qiu ranks as an inventor of monoclonal antibodies to Ebola and Marburg in patents filed in Canada and the United States. But it seems the versions of the two Chinese patents have not been registered anywhere else. The Ebola Inhibitor is based on a cyclic amine compound, a technology different from that used in Z-Mapp. It is unclear where the invention is developing. The Marburg test is advertised in the patent as having high specificity in virus detection, being easy to use and fast, producing results within 90 minutes. Qiu has been listed as the author of several Marburg-related newspapers while working for the government, most recently in May. Email: [email protected] | Tweet: grave pit NP

