Woman claiming to have given birth to 10 fake babies admitted to a psychiatric ward





The 37-year-old South African woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole who claimed to have set a new world record by giving birth to 10 babies, has been admitted to a psychiatric ward for inventing a fake story. The woman was taken from a relative’s house near Johannesburg in the early hours of 17 June. She was then handed over to social workers who then admitted her to the psychiatric ward of Tembisa Hospital for a mental health assessment. News of Gosiame Sithole delivering 10 babies to a Pretoria hospital received headlines around the world, but also at the same time sparked questions about its authenticity. Public appeals were made to the South African government for information about the mother and her children as no medical records were found in hospitals, both public and private. The woman named Gosiame Thamara Sithole allegedly gave birth to seven boys and three girls, according to the report in Pretoria News. But it soon hit that the babies have not been seen in public and there are no pictures of them. Also, no hospital or doctor has confirmed the births of 10 babies at the same time. The South African government has not been able to confirm whether the woman has broken the world record. According to police, Sithole was apprehended and taken to the police station after her partner reported her missing. Tebogo Tsotetsi said in a statement that he had not seen the babies and had relied on his girlfriend, who called to inform him of their birth. The statement further claims that Tsotetsi had made several attempts to visit Sithole and the infants at the hospital, but she told her whereabouts or informed her of the infants’ condition. Sithole had also accused the father of her children of trying to become a ‘millionaire’ from history and receiving donations from the public intended for newborns. Meanwhile, her lawyer Refiloe Mokoena has claimed that she is being held against her will and that she will seek a court order to secure her release.

