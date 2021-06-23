The Apple Daily, a Hong Kong-based pro-democracy newspaper, says it will close





HONG KONG Apple Daily, a challenging pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, said Wednesday it would suspend operations, ahead of a campaign of pressure from authorities that has eroded media freedoms in the city. The newspaper said it would stop publishing in print and online until Thursday, less than a week after police froze its accounts, raided its offices and arrested key editors. The closure will silence one of the largest and most aggressive media outlets in the city, reinforcing the broad scope of national security law imposed in Hong Kong by Beijing. Since its enactment nearly a year ago, the law has sent a chill through Hong Kongs to the once-free news media as they navigated a treacherous environment where speech could be a potential crime. In recent months, authorities have moved to regulate RTHK, a public broadcaster with a history of harsh journalism. Police officials have warned against media spreading fake news. And in April, a court convicted a journalist, who was critical of police, of making false statements.

The first trial under national security law opened on Wednesday, a case that will give a signal about the criminality of political speech. The defendant, in part, has been charged with incitement to make the detachment for displaying a protest slogan demanding independence. Apple Daily has been a thorn in the side of the Communist Party of China for decades, and Beijing has long targeted its founder, Jimmy Lai, for his criticism of Chinese authorities and Hong Kong. Gossipy, disrespectful, investigative and deeply political, the newspaper devoted significant coverage to the protest movement in 2019. It made headlines that urged readers to take to the streets. As the law went into effect, he repeatedly warned of threats to Hong Kong freedoms.

Just weeks after the security law was passed, authorities moved quickly to control the media. In August, police arrested Mr. Lai at his home and sent hundreds of police offices to the newsroom. Police raided the newsroom again last Thursday, arresting two senior executives and three senior editors on suspicion of collaborating with a foreign country or with foreign elements to endanger national security. On Wednesday, they arrested another journalist, Yeung Ching-kee, who wrote columns and editorials for the newspaper.

Mr. Yeung, who uses the name of the Li Ping pen, wrote last year that The Chinese Communist Party and its allies in Hong Kong have decided to drown Apple Daily, to kill freedom of the press and freedom of speech in Hong Kong. “Even when the democratic world increases sanctions against them, they will simply intensify repression and prosecution against Apple Daily, in the hope that they will come under pressure and surrender or stop publishing,” he wrote. Mr. Lai’s media empire, who made his first fortune in clothing, has followed evolution of Hong Kong. Mr Lai pursued media ventures following the bloody crackdown on the Tiananmen protest movement in 1989. He founded Apple Daily in 1995, just two years before Hong Kong was recaptured from China. I made a lot of money for my life, he told the New York Times last year. I said, okay, let’s go to the media because I believe in the media giving information, you are actually giving freedom.

He predicted his arrest under national security law in a guest essay for the New York Times on May 29 last year, writing that since Hong Kong returned to China in 1997, he feared the Communist Party would get tired of not not only from Hong Kong free press but also of his free people. The security law will mark the end of free expression and many of the so precious individual freedoms in the city, he wrote. Hong Kong is moving from rule of law to rule of law, with the Chinese Communist Party setting out all the new rules of the game, he wrote.

Last week, Ryan Law, editor-in-chief of Apple Dailys, and Cheung Kim-hung, chief executive of Next Digital, were charged with conspiracy to cooperate with foreign powers under security law. They were denied parole. Mr Law and Mr Cheung were accused of plotting with Mr Lai to call for sanctions against Hong Kong. Last year the United States imposed sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials for suppressing the city of Beijing. Since the security law came into force on July 1st, more than 50 people have been charged with violations, including many of the city’s most prominent opposition politicians. Mr Lai, who is serving a 20-month prison sentence for illegal assembly sentences, has also been charged with violating national security law. He faces a possible life sentence.

The fate of Apple Dailys seemed certain last week when Hong Kong authorities froze Apple Dailys bank accounts. With newspaper accounts closed, Mark Simon, an aide to Mr Lai, said Apple Daily could not pay staff or receive payments from vendors. On Monday the newspaper said it had asked the government to set up its accounts. If authorities do not back down, Apple Daily said, its board would decide by the end of the week whether to close. Plans accelerated on Wednesday following Mr Yeung’s arrest. During the last days of Apple Dailys, employees had debated whether they would continue to work, worried about the increased risk of them being arrested as well. Some wanted to stay until the last moment. Others did not think there was any point in pulling the inevitable.

As the newspaper made a final request to release its accounts, several departments began to resign en masse. On Tuesday his English-language department posted a brief announcement of his latest update, hours after the video department was signed. The road ahead will be difficult, said the anchor of the evening broadcast online. We wish peace to all. Those who remained divided their time between the daily news and the preparation for what they referred to as obscurity as an obituary.

