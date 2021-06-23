The rights group says Greece is expelling registered asylum seekers





BRUSSELS (AP) The human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday that the practice of returning migrants to Greece has become so bad that even people who have applied for asylum and have been in the country for some time are being taken and are expelled summarized. Charity groups and the media routinely accuse Greek authorities and the EU border agency Frontex of denying people their right to seek asylum, which is illegal under EU law and refugee treaties often in the Aegean Sea between Turkey. and the Greek islands. Greece and Frontex vehemently deny committing such backlogs. But Amnesty said in a new report that the setbacks were so ingrained that it documented four cases where the affected people had a protection status registered in Greece or had been in the country days or weeks ago and were caught inland. One case involved a Syrian man who registered as an asylum seeker in Greece in late 2019. He was arrested in the northwestern port city of Igoumenitsa last July. He said police confiscated and destroyed his asylum card. He was put on a bus and taken to a detention center before being sent to Turkey. Amnesty said a young Syrian couple traveling with two young children were also arrested at a refugee facility near Drama in northern Greece. They were taken to a detention center or police station where their belongings were confiscated and later returned across Greece to the land border with Turkey. The rights group said these returns have a tremendous impact on individuals and the community: they are tearing people apart after finding what they thought was safe. She also heard evidence from some people forced to leave crossing the Evros River on the Greek-Turkish border that Turkish authorities, in turn, tried to stop them from crossing into Turkish territory. Amnesty called on the European Commission to launch infringement proceedings against Greece for its violation of EU asylum law and fundamental rights. He called on Turkish authorities to stop all practices that force or pressure individuals to return to Greece, including through the use of threats or violence and conducting prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigations into all such allegations. . Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

