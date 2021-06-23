The privatized Channel 4 will result in the loss of international news programs

The sale of Channel 4 could result in the loss of international news and major foreign documentaries that would be a “loss to Britain”, the former head of news and current affairs on the channel has warned.

The government will launch a canal privatization consultation, which was established in 1982 to provide in-service audiences.

It is currently owned by the Government and receives its funding from advertising, but can be sold to a private buyer.

Potential investors will include large US companies.

Dorothy Byrne, who resigned as Channel 4’s current news and affairs chief last year after 17 years in office, told Times Radio that it was unlikely they would be interested in investing money in the kind of news for him. which the channel is known.

She said: “It is the right of the Government to look at a publicly owned organization like Channel 4, but it only looked at it four years ago and said then that it was a precious public asset.

“I think in Britain we have a tendency not to know how good some of the things we have are. Our regulated public service television system is the envy of the world and Channel 4 is part of that system.

“Channel 4 offers an hour of news at night. You can go all over the world and I think you will only see it in another place, the last time I looked.

“And the agenda of that news is different, it is much more international. And I’m concerned that although I think the BBC, ITV and Channel 5 are extraordinary, they have very similar and narrow news agendas.

“And if you watch great programs like Unported World, you’ll miss them. There is no way a private buyer, perhaps the US, would want to do an hour of regulated news and major international documentaries like For Sama (who won a Bafta and was nominated for an Oscar) and the big investigation that Channel 4 committed war crimes in Sri Lanka.

“We would lose it and that would be a loss for Britain.”

Asked if there is “politics at work” because Channel 4 is expressing a “liberal-left worldview”, Byrne said: “I never like to motivate and target people.

“What I would say is, if you think that sometimes the production of a broadcaster has been a little embarrassing for you, but that is part of democracy.

“We do not want to be like Russian TV, where the production of a broadcast never bothers a government. There would be something really wrong if the government always liked the results of all the broadcasters. “

The government has said the relocation of Channel 4 to private ownership and the change of its duties could ensure “its future success and sustainability”.

The consultation will also review the regulation of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video.

It will consider whether new rules about fairness and accuracy are needed for documentaries and news content on platforms to “level the playing field” with broadcasters, who are regulated by the Ofcom watchdog.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Technology has transformed broadcasting, but the rules that protect viewers and help our traditional channels compete are of an analogous age.

“The time has come to see how we can unlock the potential of our public service broadcasters, while also making sure that viewers and listeners who consume content in new formats are served by a fair and well-functioning system.

“So now we will see how we can help Channel 4 hold its place in the heart of British broadcasting and equalize the playing field between broadcasters and video-on-demand services.”

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon previously said the broadcaster could have “different advantages” if privatized and warned not to do anything “irreversible” that could “damage some of the things we do for the sector”. “.

Media Minister John Whitingdale has denied that the Government wants to “get rid” of Channel 4 and told Sky News: “We do not want to get rid of it, we want to support it.

“It’s about ensuring that there is a long-term future in a world very different from what most people are familiar with.”

Mr Whitingdale said Channel 4 should have access to the same type of capital investment as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple, adding: “One of the requirements, I think, over the next few years is for Channel 4 to have access to investment. capital needed to keep viewers.

“You need to invest in good content and with some of the new entrants, Netflix and Amazon, they’re spending huge sums more than Channel 4 is able to do, and an alternative ownership model can do enable them to have access to the first types to continue to offer excellent programs.

Colin Browne, chairman of Voice of the Listeners and Viewers, who represents the interests of citizens on the broadcast, said it was “hard to see” how the privatization of Channel 4 would benefit viewers.

A statement said: “We will approach the white paper consultation from the perspective of what is in the best interest of viewers, citizens and the UK production base.

“At first glance, it is difficult to see how the privatization of Channel 4 can meet these criteria, but we will respond fully to the consultation once it opens.”