Brexit Promises and Challenges, five years later
What changed after Brexit
Five years ago today, on June 23, 2016, Britain voted to leave the European Union. The separation has not been smooth, and in some ways the effects have not yet appeared, Eshe Nelson, London-based business journalist, writes for DealBook.
The Brexit vote overturned Britains policy, divided its people and radically changed its business environment.
Some of the consequences were immediate. A day after the referendum, the value of the British pound plunged deeper into its history, triggering a period of rising inflation.
Other effects appear more slowly. In the last six months since Britain officially left the single market bloc and customs union the impact has been harder to discern through pandemic unrest.
After the vote, business investments were blocked. Companies were too insecure about Britains core business relationships to make big decisions. By the time there was any security, the coronavirus had hit the British coast. Now, the government is planning a super discount tax break to boost investment. This may boost spending, but the underlying pace of economic growth is unlikely to return to its pre-referendum level.
Soon too quickly to choose the overall impact on trade, especially for more than 180,000 British businesses, the only experience of international trade was with the EU New customs controls, veterinary requirements and other regulations have already restricted the movement of goods and agreements flight deals are not expected to replace the deal Britain had with its closest neighbors as an EU member. According to government estimates, its new trade deal with Australia will increase GDP by as much as Milion 500 million (about $ 700 million) over 15 years, or 0.02 percent of production.
The financial services industry, one of Britain’s most prosperous sectors, resigned early for reduced status in Europe. This year, the European stock and fuel trade has shifted from London and banks are still moving employees to other European capitals. In response, the British government is trying to revive London’s reputation as a financial hub by repairing rules for lists welcoming SPAC, including exemption rules for beginners.
For many, Brexit was never about economics; had to do with immigration. Industries that relied heavily on European workers warned from the outset of an impending labor crisis as it became more difficult for EU citizens to move to Britain. As the country recovers from the pandemic, that crisis has arrived.
Restaurants and hotels have been hampered by staff shortages. There are warnings that there is not enough food production workers or truck drivers. Pandemic restrictions were a factor in the exodus of foreign workers, and industry groups are lobbying the government for visa waivers so that more cooks, truck drivers and butchers can be hired by the EU, as they do not expect those workers return easily (or locally enough to enter roles).
Britains last year on the block coincided with its worst recession in three centuries due to the pandemic. Recovering from Covid will not be easy for every country, but businesses in Britain are also struggling with the end of a four-decade economic union. It may be another five years, or more, before we know the true shape of the Britains economy after Brexit.
Eric Adams is leading the race for mayor of New York. The Brooklyn mayor failed to win fully in the Democrat primary, which means a winner is likely to be decided under the new ranking system. Andrew Yang, who is running fourth, agreed; former Citigroup chief executive Ray McGuire is a long way off. In the main competition for the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg is closely leading Tali Farhadian Weinstein.
A pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong will close. The publisher of the Apple Daily said that the 26-year-old publication will cease to operate on Saturday. Her financial accounts were frozen and her owner, media mogul Jimmy Lai, and top editors were arrested amid a crackdown by Beijing allied authorities on the territory.
The US will miss the July 4 vaccination goal. President Biden does not expect to meet his target of 70 percent of American adults receiving at least one stroke by that date, amid a slowdown in the inoculation rate among young adults. Separately, several countries relying on Chinese-made vaccines are battling new Covid-19 explosions, raising questions about the effectiveness of the photos.
More signs of a return to housing. Existing home sales fell for a fourth straight month as increased demand exceeded available supply. (Sales are up nearly 45 percent from a year ago.) Meanwhile, the Blackstone Group re-entered the family home rental business from buying America Home Partners for $ 6 billion.
Microsoft joins the $ 2 trillion club. The tech giant became only the third publicly traded company to reach one $ 2 trillion market limit after Apple and, for a while, Saudi Aramco as shares in tech giants continue to outperform other shares. Unlike its peers, however, Microsoft has largely avoided the increased antitrust control now facing Big Tech, potentially setting it up for greater profits.
Morgan Stanley mandates vaccines for everyone
Morgan Stanley will ask employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to return to its offices in New York next month, The Times has confirmed. This goes further than many other large companies, and moreover, the bank will also require contingent employees, customers and visitors entering the Morgan Stanleys buildings in New York City and Westchester to be vaccinated.
The bank will not require proof of vaccination, but staff members who do not report being fully vaccinated by July 12 will be required to work remotely. Some of Morgan Stanleys’ institutional securities, investment and asset management divisions allow only those who say they have been vaccinated to work in bank offices.
Companies across the US are dealing with their own vaccine policies. The Equal Employment Opportunities Commission said last month that it was legal for companies to ask employees about their vaccination status and that companies could request that workers be vaccinated to come to the office. Still, many top executives worry about employee turnover, with few companies ordering vaccines.
Wall Street firms have taken a variety of approaches. This month, Goldman Sachs asked its employees in the United States to report their vaccination status. Other major banks, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, are encouraging workers to disclose their vaccination status voluntarily. BlackRock is said to allow only vaccinated staff members to return to office starting next month.
Amazon is changing the nature of work in our country and affecting many core Teamster industries and employers.
A resolution from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which will be put to a vote at tomorrow’s union convention, will make organizing Amazon employees a priority and help them win a union contract. The teams would provide all the necessary resources for the effort, read in resolution, and would create a dedicated Amazon division in the union.
Exclusive: The newest MLBs player is a crypto exchange
As cryptocurrencies become more common, industry businesses are trying to raise brand awareness. To that end, global crypto exchange FTX is launching a five-year international partnership with Major League Baseball today, DealBook is the first to report. This is the first such agreement between a pro-sports league and a crypto exchange, the partners say.
Sports and crypto are increasingly mixed. MLB is already in the business of blocking through unpleasant arguments, and FTX recently made a deal for it names of rights at the NBA Miami Heat arena. The Baseballs fan base is large and matches crypto enthusiasts, said Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of exchanges and CEO, a Californian working outside of Hong Kong. The parties did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement, which includes worldwide marketing rights and the use of game highlights in FTX content.
The crypto exchange will become the first company to sponsor a piece of land in judges’ uniforms, starting with the All-Star match in July. Emperors represent trust, integrity and accountability, said Noea Garden, chief revenue officer at MLB, noting that FTX embodies the same principles. From an exchange perspective, Bankman-Fried said, the patch is unique and puts the name of the FTXs in the game.
We are here to stay, Bankman-Fried said about the message that FTX is trying to send with sponsorship. Crypto markets have taken a hit recently, but he is confident in the industries long-term prospects. One of the biggest growing pains of the industries, he said, was the slow approach of US officials to creating a comprehensive framework for crypto regulation.
