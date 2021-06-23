Restaurants and hotels have been hampered by staff shortages. There are warnings that there is not enough food production workers or truck drivers. Pandemic restrictions were a factor in the exodus of foreign workers, and industry groups are lobbying the government for visa waivers so that more cooks, truck drivers and butchers can be hired by the EU, as they do not expect those workers return easily (or locally enough to enter roles).

Britains last year on the block coincided with its worst recession in three centuries due to the pandemic. Recovering from Covid will not be easy for every country, but businesses in Britain are also struggling with the end of a four-decade economic union. It may be another five years, or more, before we know the true shape of the Britains economy after Brexit.

HERES WHAT HAPPENS

Eric Adams is leading the race for mayor of New York. The Brooklyn mayor failed to win fully in the Democrat primary, which means a winner is likely to be decided under the new ranking system. Andrew Yang, who is running fourth, agreed; former Citigroup chief executive Ray McGuire is a long way off. In the main competition for the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg is closely leading Tali Farhadian Weinstein.

A pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong will close. The publisher of the Apple Daily said that the 26-year-old publication will cease to operate on Saturday. Her financial accounts were frozen and her owner, media mogul Jimmy Lai, and top editors were arrested amid a crackdown by Beijing allied authorities on the territory.

The US will miss the July 4 vaccination goal. President Biden does not expect to meet his target of 70 percent of American adults receiving at least one stroke by that date, amid a slowdown in the inoculation rate among young adults. Separately, several countries relying on Chinese-made vaccines are battling new Covid-19 explosions, raising questions about the effectiveness of the photos.

More signs of a return to housing. Existing home sales fell for a fourth straight month as increased demand exceeded available supply. (Sales are up nearly 45 percent from a year ago.) Meanwhile, the Blackstone Group re-entered the family home rental business from buying America Home Partners for $ 6 billion.