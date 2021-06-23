International
World powers meet in Berlin to discuss Libya crisis News Khalifa Haftar
World powers met in Berlin on Wednesday to demand lasting peace in Libya by ensuring that the conflict-torn North African country stands firmly on the road to a general election on December 24.
Representatives of the Libyan interim government will join US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as the foreign ministers of France and Egypt in UN-sponsored talks.
It is crucial that Libya holds a national election in December as the only way to ensure peace and stability in the North African country, Blinken said on Wednesday.
We share the goal of a sovereign, stable, unified and secure Libya, free from foreign interference, he said. For that to happen, national elections must go ahead in December. This means that urgent agreement is needed on constitutional and legal issues.
The attempt to end a spiral of violence for a decade in Libya is the second round in Berlin, after the first round attended by the presidents of Turkey, Russia and France in January 2020.
Ahead of Wednesday’s talks, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reminded participants of the commitments made last year to end international intervention and the withdrawal of foreign fighters or troops.
Those who promised to withdraw last time in Berlin have not kept their word, Maas said in an interview with Die Welt every day.
For the Libyans to redefine the fate of their country, foreign forces must leave. The transitional government has also made it clear, he stressed.
Foreign fighters
The UN estimates that 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries are still in Libya, a first presence as a threat to the UN-recognized transition leading to elections.
Libya has been gripped by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The country was then divided between the well-known UN government on National Accord (GNA) in the capital, Tripoli, and a rival administration based in the east, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.
In April 2019, renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar and his east-based forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli.
His 14-month campaign collapsed as Turkey stepped up its support for the Tripoli government with advanced military equipment, troops and thousands of mercenaries.
In October, after Turkish-backed GNA forces defeated those in Haftar, the two camps agreed on a ceasefire in Geneva.
Russian presence, Turkish
The security situation in Libya has slowly improved since then. However, the UN recently warned progress has stalled, especially in a key condition of the polls the withdrawal of all foreign soldiers.
Western leaders have repeatedly called on foreign fighters to leave. But Russian mercenaries supporting the Haftars side to the east are still in place.
Turkey has troops in Tripoli, which it argues were sent under a bilateral agreement with the government, meaning they are not affected by a request for the removal of foreign troops.
But any withdrawal is also a delicate balancing act, the German foreign minister said.
Foreign forces must leave the country in a gradual and uniform manner, so that there is no sudden military imbalance that could be used by one side for a surprise offensive, Maas said.
Jalel Harchaoui, a senior associate of the Global Initiative and an expert on Libya, also said the talks could bring tangible help for the upcoming elections.
One can come up with a good idea to agree on a constitutional basis in July and be on course for the elections in December, he said, referring to a key requirement for polls. I think there is a good chance [for elections by years end] and the Berlin process can help.
Claudia Gazzini, of the think-tank Crisis Group, warned that the road to long-term peace in Libya was still long, but the conference could bring new dynamism to the process.
The Libyan parliament and the executive were not able to lead the process alone, Gazzini said. This was why tensions between rival groups had risen again in recent times.
Harchaoui also warned that the electoral process could be detrimental to the current peace.
This single focus on really making the choices that happened this year has a reckless aspect because elections are not an end in themselves. If they are happening at the wrong time, they can deepen polarization, they can provide a conducive environment for another form of warfare, he said.
Every realist has to accept that and it is a sad thing to admit that this strange peace that Libya has enjoyed over the last 12 months is actually due to the presence of foreign mercenaries on both sides. This is what it is about, and of course it is not politically correct to say.
