A little earlier. governments did not curb terrorist financing and money laundering: Shah Mahmood Qureshi





When Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf came to power, Pakistan was already on the gray list (FAFT), says Foreign Minister



With the FATF set to discuss a report on progress made by Pakistan in implementing a 27-point action plan this week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has asserted that previous governments have not taken steps to curb money laundering and terrorist financing in the country. The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklisted Pakistan in June 2018 and urged Islamabad to implement an action plan to curb money laundering and terrorist financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended. late due to COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Qureshi said on Tuesday that the previous government of Pakistan League-Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for the place on the FATF gray list, The Express Tribune reported. When PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) came to power, Pakistan was already on the gray list (FAFT), Mr. Qureshi said. Holding PML responsible for the difficult conditions imposed by the FATF, he said no previous government had taken steps to curb money laundering and terrorist financing. The Minister said that nations faced pressures in these situations, so we must (also) maintain that pressure. Mr Qureshi said Pakistan had met the 27 FATF requirements, therefore, there is no reason to keep Pakistan on the gray list. The gray list gift was also given by the PML-N, he said, adding: Now there is no excuse for keeping Pakistan on the gray list. The statement came as the global anti-money laundering watchdog is set to discuss a preliminary report on Pakistan’s progress in implementing a 27-point action plan at its June 21-25 plenary meeting. The report was prepared by the FATF International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG), which includes China, USA, UK, France and India. Pakistan has been trying in recent months to avoid being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regulations by the global watchdog, a move officials here fear could hurt more beyond its economy. In February, the FATF gave Pakistan a fourth extension to fully implement a 27-point action plan and ‘strongly urged’ it to meet the remaining three conditions regarding terrorist financing investigations and United Nations Security Council resolutions. United. Despite governments hoping to get off the gray list, the FATF plenary found that the country’s progress in three of the remaining six points was less than satisfactory. Pakistan would remain on the gray list until June 2021, said a statement issued by the FATF from Paris.

