The travel industry is likely to reach 35-40 pc of pre-pandemic level revenue this fiscal: Report





The travel and tourism industry is likely to reach 35-40 percent of pre-pandemic level revenue in the current financial year, according to a report. “With states beginning to ease restrictions and vaccination rates that are expected to improve, we are seeing domestic travel slowly rising from the second quarter. “However, segments such as international vacations and inbound trips can only see recovery in the second half, and this also only if trips to foreign countries are restricted,” said Crisil Ratings CEO Manish Gupta. He also noted that with meetings and events taking place online, corporate travel is expected to remain under pressure.

“Overall, therefore, revenues this fiscal year may reach just over a third of the pre-pandemic level, which is 35-40 per cent,” he added. The valuation report further stated that while companies have raised recent fiscal capital and will continue with cost control measures to reduce money losses, therefore, a significant decline in travel and continued uncertainty about the pandemic will weigh negatively in their credit profiles. Travel and tour operators offer services such as air or bus tickets, hotel packages for both leisure and corporate trips within India and overseas. The revenue of these companies fell to the last fiscal s 2,300 crore, which was only 20 per cent of FY20 levels, as nationwide blockades and other restrictions led to a sharp drop in travel, she said. The industry came to a standstill in the first quarter of last fiscal year – the peak travel season due to summer holidays – which eroded revenues by 95 per cent year-on-year. However, there was a gradual return after that, with improved air traffic and demand for short domestic holidays raising revenues to 55 per cent of pre-pandemic level by the fourth quarter, the report said. Then the second wave set in and under its influence, the first quarter of this fiscal is expected to be almost a wash once again, this time due to state-level blockages, he added. In FY22, too, the industry is expected to post operating losses in cash of around 150-200 crore, which is significantly lower than last year, mainly due to improved bookings and continued cost control. Moreover, the report stated that tour operators have limited debt dependence as their working capital cycle is usually negative due to high advances of customers and creditors compared to low receivables. Further, the companies raised recent fiscal capital amid short-term uncertainties, which boosted their cash balance to over $ 4,300, against modest debt repayments of $ 85 billion due this year, he noted. Silver lining for industry is the basic desire of people to travel may not have diminished as numerous European countries, including France, Italy and Spain, began opening their borders over the past two months to bring back tourists and SH. BA is expected to pursue the lawsuit soon, said Crisil Ratings Associate Director Naveen Vaidyanathan. “However, uncertainties persist in the Indian context, including an improvement in vaccination levels, the opening of international borders for Indian travelers, and the way corporate travel actually takes shape in the post-pandemic world. These uncertainties, along with continuing losses “They push us to have a negative opinion of the sector – and they are also key monitors,” he added.

