The government supports the One Britain One Nation campaign by the former police officer





The government has backed a campaign by a former police officer which aims to instill pride in Britain through a festive day this week. One Britain One Nation (OBON) Day will be celebrated in schools on Friday by singing a patriotic song after the campaign was founded by retired police inspector Kash Singh. Mr Singh said the concept arose from my dream as a police officer after coming to the UK as a six-year-old boy who could not speak a word of English. He said he launched the campaign in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in 2013 after retiring from the police force in 2012. Government has backed a campaign by a former police officer aimed at instilling pride in Britain Mr. Singh told Times Radio: We started the concept in Bradford and West Yorkshire, and it really has been very, very successful, so what we want to see is take it across the nation. It was something that arose from my dream as a police officer, in terms of what Id sees, in terms of my passion, pride and disappointment, and something I feel needed to be done in this country. This place is a great place. I came to this place as a six year old who could not speak a word of English. My parents were workers, they worked in a factory and foundry, and there are fantastic people in this country. We are encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values ​​of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.# DAY 21 @ 1Britain1Nation For more information:https://t.co/y7PQblUeDN Department of Education (@educationgovuk) June 21, 2021 One of the things that was missing for me was what we need to do, is the need for an organization with which the people of this country can align themselves, to show their passion, pride and love for this great nation. He added: “Some people may have this perception that not everyone is proud of this country, let me tell you, people like me, and millions of people settled in this country from other parts of the world, are so proud of this place. I think we should celebrate it and create this spirit of unity and community, and show that everyone was a people of this country, regardless of who you are. However, the idea has been ridiculed by one of the Conservative MPs, Caroline Nokes. The MP retweeted a preview of the OBON song saying: I can not hear this (however with fire I would like to beat). Meanwhile, actress Joanna Lumley has expressed strong support for the organization, according to the OBON website. Joanna Lumley In a statement on the site, she said: OBON’s goals and aspirations are extremely impressive and timely. I wish the project all the success it deserves with so much wealth and I support its vision for a nation with all my heart. The OBON website describes its vision of how to create a strong, just, harmonious and proud British Nation, celebrating patriotism and respect for all our people.







