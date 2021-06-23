Italian lawmakers reject ‘intervention’ as Vatican protests anti-homophobia law





“The Italian parliament is sovereign and will not accept interference,” the speaker of Italy’s lower house of parliament, Roberto Fico, a member of the ruling coalition, told Italian TV on Wednesday morning.

The Vatican has invoked its sovereign status under a 1929 treaty with Italy to protest the draft legislation, arguing that it could restrict the religious freedom guaranteed to the church under that agreement.

Alessandro Zan, an outspoken gay lawmaker who introduced the bill – known in Italy as the “Zan bill” – said it “was passed by a large majority in parliament and the process is not over yet”.

“All concerns must be heard and all doubts dispelled, but there can be no foreign interference in the privileges of a sovereign parliament,” Zan wrote on Tuesday following the Vatican protest.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said he will receive questions from parliament on the issue Wednesday. The legislation is currently being reviewed by the Italian senate. The Vatican’s concerns were expressed in mid-June in a verbal note, meaning an official diplomatic statement, presented by British Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican Foreign Minister, Italian Ambassador to the Vatican Pietro Sebastiani. The contents of the note were first reported by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera and confirmed on the Catholic news site Crux by a Vatican official informed of the matter. While the Lateran Pacts – which created the Vatican City State after the loss of the Papal States between Italian unification in the 19th century – give the Vatican the opportunity to assert its rights to the Italian government, this marks the first time the Vatican has used that provision to oppose a bill before it was passed. According to a 1984 update of the Lateran Covenants of 1929, the Catholic Church in Italy would be guaranteed “freedom of association, of public worship, of the exercise of magistrates and episcopal ministry,” and of “complete freedom for Catholics and associations.” and their organizations to meet and express their opinion verbally, in writing and by any other means of communication. “ Critics say the anti-homophobia measure could require private Catholic schools to adjust curricula to adopt state-mandated teachings on tolerance and gender, and could also criminalize some public expressions of Catholic teachings on sexuality and marriage. But Fabrizio Marrazzo, a spokesman for the Gay Party’s gay rights group LGBT + Rights, said in a tweet the bill was “already a compromise with weak protection” and called the Vatican protest a “field invasion of the secular state”. “We find this Vatican intervention against the Law Against Homotransbiphobia disturbing,” Marazzo said in a lengthy statement on the party’s website. “The majority who support the law and the Government and Draghi say a clear NO to the Vatican and improve the law.” ‘Dialogue’ on the bill It is not clear what the immediate implications of the Vatican protest could be. But the leader of Italy’s main center-left party, Enrico Letta, said on Tuesday that while its “design” should be maintained, his Democratic Party – which is a key proponent of the bill – is ready for ” dialogue “on” Legal issues. “ Theoretically, if the proposal is approved without satisfying the Vatican’s concerns, the Lateran Pacts provide for the establishment of a joint commission between Italy and the Vatican to resolve the dispute. Although Pope Francis is known for a generally accepted stance on gay and lesbian issues, the new Vatican protest seems in line with his repeated objections to what he calls the “gender theory” he sees as a main cause of what he described as “ideological colonization” “ A final expression of this view came in an interview book between the pontiff and an Italian priest released last year, in which the priest asked Francis where he sees evil at work today. “One place is ‘gender theory,'” the Pope said, adding that he was not talking about efforts to combat discrimination based on sexual orientation. Gender theory, Francis said, instead has a “dangerous” cultural purpose to erase all differences between men and women, which would “destroy at its roots” God’s plan for human beings. “Diversity, difference. It would make everything homogeneous, neutral. It is an attack on change, on God’s creativity and on men and women,” he said. In 2019, the Vatican Congregation for Catholic Education issued a paper – entitled “The Man and Woman Who Created Them” – criticizing gender theory, including “calls for public recognition of the right to choose one’s gender” , and of a multitude of new kinds of unions, in direct contradiction to the pattern of marriage as between a man and a woman, which is portrayed as a trace of patriarchal societies. The Vatican diplomatic protest is also based on opposition to the Zan bill expressed by the conference of Italian bishops, CEI, last June and until last April, when Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the conference president, said that “a law aimed at combating discrimination it cannot and should not pursue that goal with intolerance. “ Although polls vary, most indicate that somewhere between half and two-thirds of Italians say they support the Zan bill. It is backed by the country’s current ruling coalition but opposed by center-right parties, particularly the populist Lega party led by former Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. The bill was passed by the lower house of Italy’s parliament last November and is currently before the justice committee of the Italian Senate.

