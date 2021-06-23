A Spanish island chain visited by millions of Britons each year could soon be added to the isolation of the free travel list.
According to numerous reports, the Balearic Islands will be blacklisted after tomorrow’s three-week update.
This means that people running from the UK will not have to isolate themselves for ten days on their return, or stay in a quarantine hotel as is the case for returnees on the red list.
The green return of the Balearics would be a major boost to the travel industry, which sent five million Britons to Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca each year in pre-pandemic times.
Although its stroke rate (43%) is a bit low, a coronavirus rate of 19 / 100,000 is very promising.
A source speaking to The Times said there was a real possibility of adding Balearics to the green list.
The Mail is also reporting that the island chain will turn green, citing a cabinet source.
“All of this, even if not everyone in Government has understood it yet,” they told the publication.
“The link between cases and deaths has been broken. We know that double strikes work to protect people, so why delay the resumption of international travel?
“There is no reason not to go ahead now every day counts.”
Hasshta also reported that Malta, which has a very high vaccination rate of 79% and a rock infection rate of 2 / 100.00 is in line to be greened.
Following the announcement tomorrow evening – which is expected to take place at 7.30pm – the green list is likely to look much healthier.
The countries and territories on the green list are currently Australia, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and St. Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.
Fourteen others have figures which they may soon put on the green list.
The latest travel news comes as it turns out that vaccinated Britons may soon not need to quarantine in return from vacation.
Matt Hancock is in favor of daily tests instead, and said Tuesday: “We were working for him.”
Unvaccinated children may also be allowed to travel.
The Secretary of Health said the government was looking at how to remove the requirement that people be isolated for 10 days after returning from amber countries.
He said the daily test has not been clinically advised yet but added: We were working for it. They were working on plans to allow the vaccine to restore some of the freedoms that were supposed to be restricted to keep people safe.
This is the full purpose of the vaccination program, which is why it is so important that every adult comes out and gets the stroke.
