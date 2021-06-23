Shin Bet reports dramatic increases in West Bank attacks on Israelis

One month after Operation Wall Guard, the IDF continues to struggle to maintain calm in the West Bank. With Israel focusing on the Gaza Strip, the flames of violence in the West Bank are in danger of exploding.

According to data released by Shin Bet, there were 592 attacks in the West Bank and another 178 in Jerusalem in May, compared to a total of 104 in April (80 in the West Bank and 24 in Jerusalem). The May attacks included 401 fire bombings, 33 pipe bombs, 87 fire attacks, 47 small arms fire, two grenade attacks, one vehicle attack and others.

An Israeli civilian, Yehuda Guetta, was also killed in a gun attack at the Tapuach intersection in early May by 44-year-old Muntasir Shalabi.

Most of the attacks that took place were not carried out by groups, but by lone wolves. These types of attacks, the IDF has acknowledged, are far more challenging to thwart than attacks planned by groups. If you do not have an organization you do not have the signature of specific attack readiness. Despite the challenges, most of the attacks have been thwarted by security forces.

But the high number of broken attacks also indicates that flames of violence are rising in the West Bank.

While there have been significantly fewer vehicle attacks as well as stabbings and gun attacks on IDF forces they remain a major threat, particularly to drivers on roads separated by Palestinians and Israelis. According to the IDF, gun attacks or car bombings are more likely to be committed by young men, and children are behind many stone-throwing cases.

Along with the high number of attacks against Israeli targets, a report by Ynet news found that 34 Palestinians were killed last month, “more than every month in the last 10 years.”

Comparing last month to the height of the wave of stabbings and car strikes that occurred between 2015-2016, an average of 26 Palestinians were killed each month.

What is happening?

With the cancellation of the Palestinian elections in May, the public has lost all confidence in their leaders who they say abandoned the cause long ago. PA President Mahmoud Abbas, they say, has remained silent about the beating of protesters and worshipers by Israel.

The restoration of Evyatar’s illegal residence has led to repeated violent clashes between Israeli security forces and local Palestinians. Four Palestinian teenagers have been killed in recent weeks.

As on the Gaza border, Palestinian youths have taken part in riots overnight with heavy riots and setting fire to tires. In a video uploaded to Youtube, demonstrators chanted “Greetings from the unshakable village of Beita to the unshakable cities of Gaza.”

Evyatar was resettled by settlers in April on land that historically belonged to the Palestinian villages of Beita, Kablan and Yitma. Residents have been detained on the ground for decades by the Israeli army for security reasons.

The IDF has made it clear that the post office will be destroyed, with the IDF Central Command writing that “Evyatar ‘s post office was set up illegally and everything was done in complete violation of the law”.

But even when it does collapse, the locals are not holding their breath. They know that another illegal settlement is likely to be built on another hill.

And as fighting between Israel and terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip ends, the initial reasons behind the Hamas rocket fire remain: clashes on Temple Mount. Last week nine Palestinians were injured by sponge bullets and stun grenades used by Israeli police when they clashed at the shrine.

While rockets are not hitting Israel, incendiary balloons have sparked dozens of fires across southern Israel.

Hamas has repeatedly warned that it would reopen fire on Israel and resume hostilities over developments in Jerusalem. Terrorist groups on Tuesday warned that if Israel does not allow humanitarian aid to the stranded enclave, they will use violence once again.

“We warn the Israeli enemy and its allies to delay the lifting of the siege. The enemy will not succeed with his policy of extortion and we will not kick after our people are pushed,” the groups said in a statement quoted by the media. Israeli.

Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar, who met with Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said Monday that the talks failed and accused Israel of extortion, calling on the Palestinians to resist.

“It was a bad meeting,” Sinwar said. It was not at all positive, and we clarified about [United Nations] delegation that we would hold a meeting of Islamic and national factions in Gaza to decide our next steps. “

So as the world watches southern Israel burn by balloons fired from Gaza, the flames are rising just as deadly in the West Bank. Israel must take control of both fires before it is too late.