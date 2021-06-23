The Alan Turing 50 note enters circulation after being convicted of homosexuality

Alan Turing was convicted by the British government of being gay in 1952 (Photo: AP)

50 banknotes with WW2 coder Alan Turing has started circulating, 70 years after the British government condemned Turing for being gay.

The new Bank of England polymer banknote will be made available at bank branches and ATMs from today, coinciding with Turings birthday.

Celebrating the life of the Turings, the Bank of England was also flying the Progress Pride flag over its London Threadneedle Street building on Wednesday.

Often considered to be the father of computer science, Turing played a key role in breaking the Enigma code and his legacy has had a lasting impact on the way we live today.

Breaking the Enigma code is said to have helped shorten World War II by at least two years saving millions of lives.

The Enigma coding machine, approved by the German armed forces to send messages safely, was believed to be unbreakable.

Turing was part of an Enigma research section working at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire.

Enigma’s first wartime messages were broken in January 1940, and Enigma traffic continued to be routinely received for the remainder of the war.

Speaking in Bletchley Park, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said: “Our banknotes celebrate some of the most important historical figures of our countries.

That is why I am glad that Alan Turing contains in the new polymer note 50.

Undertaking tremendous work on code-breaking here in Bletchley Park during World War II, he continued pioneering work on early computers as well as making some groundbreaking discoveries in the field of developmental biology.

He was also gay and was treated horribly as a result. His placement on this new banknote is a recognition of his contributions to our society and a celebration of his extraordinary life.



What does the grade look like? The banknote contains a number of hidden features such as nods to Turings work (Photo: AP) Instead of the steam engine symbols in honor of pioneering engineers James Watt and Matthew Boulton appearing in the current note, the new note will feature drawings and words to honor the ability to break the Turings code. The note will feature a prominent photo of Turing, taken by Elliott and Fry in 1951, part of the National Gallery collection, as well as a mathematical formula from the original 1936 Turings letter on calculable numbers, with an application to the Entscheidungsproblem . It will also include drawings of the Pilot Turings Automatic Computing Engine (ACE), an early form of computer, and the British Bomb, a machine invented by Turing to break the German Engima machine. As well as his signature and ribbon depicting Turings birthday in binary code, the note will feature a quote from Turing he gave to The Times in 1949, saying This is just a taste of what is to come, and just a shadow of what will come will be. In addition to these symbolic gestures, the note will also contain a number of security features, such as holograms, translucent windows of Bletchley Park and leaf fragments. This new 50 banknote complements our group of polymer banknotes, said Sarah John, Head of Banks, whose signature contains the note These are much harder to counterfeit, and with its security features the new 50s is part of our safest series of banknotes yet.

Born June 23, 1912, Mr. Turing studied mathematics at Kings College, Cambridge University, earning a first-class honors degree in 1934. He was elected a Fellow of the College.

In 1936 his work on calculable numbers is seen to give rise to the idea of ​​how computers can work.

His Turing test also examined the behavior necessary for an intelligent machine to be considered the foundation of artificial intelligence.

Heroes of wartime, later life was overshadowed by a sentence for homosexual activity, which was later considered unjust and discriminatory.

Mr Turing was convicted of grievous impatience for his relationship with a man. His obedience led to the revocation of his security clearance and meant that he was no longer able to work for the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

He was chemically castrated after his sentence in 1952 and died in 1954 at the age of 41.

He was later granted royal pardon after his death.

The new polymer note 50 features advanced security features, completing what the Bank described as its safest group of banknotes to date.

The note will be joined by Sir Winston Churchill 5, Jane Austen 10 and JMW Turner 20, meaning all Bank of England banknotes are now available in polymer.

The bank also said that September 30, 2022 will be the last day that people can use its notes 20 and 50. After that, the paper notes will no longer be legal fees, so people have to spend them or t ‘deposit them in their bank in advance.

