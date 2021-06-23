International
Nepal Prime Minister Oli claims that Yoga originated in Nepal, not India
The Prime Minister of Nepal, PK Sharma Oli has sparked another controversy by claiming that Yoga has its origins in his country, not in India, a view that is not shared by a leading expert here.
Speaking at an event organized to observe International Yoga Day on June 21 at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar, Oli said India had not even been born as a separate country when Yoga began in “this part of the world”.
“Yoga originates from this part of the globe. It originates from Uttarakhand, in particular, Nepal was the country of origin of Yoga,” he said.
About 15,000 years ago, Shambhunath or Shiva promoted Yoga practices. Later, Maharshi Patanjali developed the philosophy of Yoga in a more refined and systematic way, he said.
“Yoga does not belong to any particular religion or sect,” Oli said.
Shiva began practicing Yoga on the longest day on Earth, which stretches on June 21 according to the Gregorian calendar. “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed observing International Yoga Day on the same day, for which we should all be pleased,” Oli said.
“In fact, Yoga originated from Uttarakhand and at that time Uttarakhand was not in present-day India,” he claimed.
“India was not even born as an independent country at the time,” he added.
“Not only Yoga but also the Samkhya philosophy proclaimed by Kapil Muni originates from our land,” he added.
Samkhya is one of the six astika schools of Indian philosophy. It forms the theoretical foundation of Yoga.
“Charak Rishi, who developed Ayurveda, was also born on this earth,” Oli stressed.
A leading Yoga expert in Nepal, Yogacharya GN Saraswati, however, said that Prime Minister Oli’s claim does not represent the full truth.
Yoga originates from the Himalayas in Bharatvarsha, which includes India, Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tibet, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, etc., he stressed.
Yoga started in the Himalayas and developed in Rishis, who lived and meditated in the Himalayas, Saraswoti observed.
“One should not talk about historical truths without proper study, just for the sake of popularity,” he noted.
Oli sparked a controversy last year by claiming that Lord Rama was born in the Madi area, or Ayodhyapuri, in Nepal’s Chitwan district and not in India’s Ayodhya.
He had also ordered the construction of massive temples of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and others there.
Ayodhyapuri was in Nepal. Balmiki Ashram was also in Nepal near Ayodhyapuri. Sita died in Devghat which is in Nepal, near Ayodhyapuri and Balmiki Ashram, he had claimed.
Shortly after Oli’s claim, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry was forced to issue a statement saying the prime minister’s remarks were “not related to any political entity” and had no intention of “hurting” anyone’s feelings.
“Since there have been some myths and references about Sri Ram and related places, the Prime Minister was simply underlining the importance of further studies and research of the broad cultural geography that Ramayana represents to get facts about Sri Ram, Ramayana and various places. associated with this rich civilization, “the ministry had said.
(Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)
