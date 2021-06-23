Vicky Phelan says she can now ‘finally get excited to go home’

Vicky Phelan may finally get excited when she goes home as she prepares to leave the US after undergoing a challenging cancer treatment.

featuring a photo of a sunset on Wednesday, Vicky shared an update with her followers on Instagram of how her treatment is going this week.

“Today was the first day I had the energy to go out for a proper walk down the river since I got home from the hospital last Tuesday.

And oh God, it felt so good to go out and get some fresh air. It also helped that it was a beautiful evening and the humidity was low “, wrote the cervical cancer campaign.

Vicky, who is undergoing a one-year cancer test in Maryland, had some good news to share about her latest M784 immunotherapy drug treatment.

“I had my treatment on Friday and spent most of the weekend in bed sleeping and trying to stay horizontal in order to keep vomiting away. It came out!”

She has also booked to see an acupuncturist who is treating her for Bell’s palsy and nausea and vomiting.

“I will go for acupuncture twice a week now until I get home to keep mixed and help improve the symptoms of ringworm.”

She is now able to afford to look forward to a trip home next month, she says. “All I have left before I boarded that flight to Dublin is a CT scan to see what my tumors look like.”

Last week, Vicky showed how she was looking forward to a break from it all as she prepared to fly home to see her family, after a very, very low week.

Vicky native to Kilkenny had experienced debilitating side effects in recent weeks.

She wrote: “It ‘s been over a week since I last posted an update. There’ s a very good reason for the delay. I’m been very, very sick. I’m getting very sick, very suddenly on Saturday. in the evening and escalated very quickly in not being able to lower a raging temperature.

“I spent three nights in the hospital until they realized what infection was causing the rising temperatures that kept coming. Once again, it ‘s a side effect of the main medicine that made me so sick.

“The drug, M7824, can cause inflammation in any part of the body. I developed Bell’s paralysis (inflammation of the facial nerves) last week and then this week, the inflammation went into my sinuses, which were all widely inflamed and that led me to get so sick on Saturday.

She continued: “I’m at home now recovering and using an antibiotic to treat a sinus infection which is slowly improving. I still have to go back to the hospital tomorrow for my treatment because I was too sick on Tuesday to have it. him.

It has been a very, very low week for me and has made me think very long whether I will continue with this in the long run. I need to start seeing better results soon in order to be worth all this difficulty, she admitted.

However, with her focus on returning home in July and seeing her family and friends, Vickt says her visit is giving her cause for optimism.

“While I’m afraid of the thought of doing treatment tomorrow, the ONLY thing that keeps me going is knowing that this is my LAST dose of treatment before I go home next month.”

She added that she will not make further decisions as she focuses on spending time with her family and friends.

“I’m looking forward to a break from it all for a month and spending time with my kids and my family and friends, she added. Big decisions can wait until I get back.