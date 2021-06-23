SIU secures order to freeze R22m in bank accounts linked to Digital Vibes





On special leave: Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.

The Special Tribunal issued an order to freeze the bank and investment accounts of people and entities linked to Digital Vibes.

The company, with strong ties to former Zweli Mkhize associates, made payments worth R150 million from the health department.

Mkhize is currently on special leave, while the award of contracts for Digital Vibes is being investigated. The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been ordered to freeze R22 million Rlog in bank accounts linked to Digital Vibes, which was awarded a multimillion-dollar contract by the Department of Health. In a statement issued Wednesday, the SIU said the Special Tribunal had issued the detention order on June 17th. The Special Tribunal’s order prohibits, among others, Digital Vibes, Tahera Mather, Naadhira Mitha, Suhaila Mather, Suhaila Mather Consulting (Pty) Ltd, Amods Attorneys, WT Graphics and Designs (Pty) Ltd, and Strategeewhiz (Pty) Ltd ( the 1st Respondent and the 5th to 11th Respondent) from handling the funds held in the respective bank accounts and investment accounts in any way, “read the statement. The unit said it had approached the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) earlier this month with evidence. The FIC helped SIU set up a blockade of R22 million R identified as funds which had been leaked from money paid to Digital Vibes by the Department of Health. Last month, the Daily Maverick revealed details of how Mather and Mitha, who had previously worked with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize before, had benefited from a R150 million contract awarded to Digital Vibes, a “dark” communications company. , which initially won a tender to provide services in the National Health Insurance Plan. He was later called in to contribute to the Covid-19 department response. The company was eventually paid R150 million. On Wednesday, the SIU said it would now turn to the Special Tribunal to seek an “order against Digital Vibes and other relevant units / individuals to pay all financial losses incurred by the state as a result of Digital Vibes’ appointment by the department.” “. SIU issued an order to freeze R22 million R held in bank accounts and investments related to Digital Vibes. SIU will apply to the Special Tribunal to award the Covid-19 media campaign contract irregularly by @HealthZA in Digital Vibes declared illegal and invalid. pic.twitter.com/Aa7yGgMuMh – Special Investigation Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) June 23, 2021 The statement added that while the SIU investigation into the award of the contract was ongoing, “preliminary investigations have uncovered clear evidence exposing two very irregular and illegal transactions”. The first transaction is a procurement process in 2019 in connection with which Digital Vibes was appointed to perform communication services in connection with [NHI]. The second transaction occurred in 2020 during the mandate of the first transaction when Digital Vibes was ‘named’ in connection with a Covid-19 awareness campaign, without any competitive bidding or other procurement process at all. “The Covid-19 awareness campaign was brought up simply as an extension of the contract between the department and Digital Vibes in connection with the NHI media campaign, in circumstances where such an extension was irregular and illegal.” SIU said, of the R150 million paid by Digital Vibes, R25 million went towards the NHI media campaign, while the remaining R125 million was paid for work on Covid-19 projects. While Mitha is Mkhize’s former personal aide and Mather is a well-known longtime aide to the minister, he (Mkhize) denied being his friends. Mkhize then went on special vacation, shortly after it turned out that his son had received a bakkie from Digital Vibes. SIU said it would send any evidence of the crimes to the National Prosecution Authority. Do you want to know more about this topic? Subscribe to one of News24’s 33 newspapers to get the information you want in your inbox. Special bulletins are available for subscribers.







