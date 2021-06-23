International
As Moscow becomes tougher on COVID, some Russians buy fake shooting evidence
- Russia is trying to speed up the vaccination program
- Some Russians buy fake vaccination certificates
- Many Russians are reluctant to get vaccinated
MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) – A black market in fake vaccination certificates is booming in Russia after Moscow city authorities ordered all public-facing workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Advertisements for fake illegal certificates are easily found in the Telegram messaging app, targeting unvaccinated Russians who want to avoid shooting but keep their job. Prices are rising fast and demand seems to be rising.
Moscow and some Russian regions have used harsh measures to encourage people to be vaccinated due to a new rise in coronavirus infections blamed by the Kremlin for the more contagious Delta variant. Read more
In order to increase the slow rate of vaccination in Russia, new steps are pushing some people towards the black market online. Moscow health authorities say they are closely monitoring but have not yet identified any fake certificates.
Five months after the vaccination campaign, only 18 million Russians out of a population of about 144 million had received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 2.
Last week, Moscow city authorities gave public utility employers a month to ensure that 60% of their staff had been vaccinated or faced a fine. Read more
This week, the mayor of Moscow ordered bars and restaurants in the capital to serve people only if they have been vaccinated or have had an infection that indicates immunity. Unvaccinated persons are denied non-urgent hospital treatment. Read more
Within days of the warning to Moscow public service employers, Google searches for “buy a vaccination certificate” in the Moscow area increased tenfold, said data analyst Boris Ovchinnikov, co-founder of an Internet analytics agency.
Searches of where he could be shot in Moscow increased by only 2.5 times, he said.
A public sector worker who bought illegal fake certificates for himself and his wife two months ago said they had paid 5,000 rubles ($ 69) each. They were also registered in the official online register of vaccinated people, he said.
Last week, his colleague approached the same black market vendor, he said, but was told the price had risen to at least 15,000 rubles.
Another Moscow resident was offered a certificate and an entry in the official online register for 10,000 rubles, showed a view of the exchange, shared with Reuters. The seller added 2,000 rubles for delivery to the buyer’s door.
RESISTANCE
Many Russians have resisted government efforts to tame and force them to get a vaccine.
Only in one-eighth of the population, the vaccination rate is much lower than in most Western countries even though Russia has produced its own vaccine – Sputnik V.
Russians often cite a fear of new medical products, and their fear is compounded by widespread distrust of authorities and negative media reports about foreign-made vaccines. Read more
A woman who said she bought a fake certificate in May and also got an entry in the official register through a doctor’s acquaintance said she believed the dose of vaccine she should have received had been spilled.
Moscow police said in a statement last Friday they had opened 24 criminal cases against manufacturers of fake vaccination certificates.
The Moscow Health Department said it controls every report of illegal vaccine certificates but added: “To date, not a single case of illegal issuance of certificates by employees of institutions under the Department of Health has been reported by patients or the media. “.
Anyone caught securing such certificates will be subject to criminal proceedings, he said.
A survey of over 1,600 company managers in Moscow and the Moscow region by Action-MCFR consultancy found that more than one in four believed that vaccination should not be mandatory and wanted to avoid obeying the order.
About 6% said they would use fake certificates to solve the problem.
($ 1 = 72.6241 rubles)
Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Polina Ivanova and Maria Vasilyeva; Written by Polina Ivanova, Edited by Timothy Heritage
Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]