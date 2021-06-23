As Moscow becomes tougher on COVID, some Russians buy fake shooting evidence

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sputnik V vaccine (Gam-COVID-Vac) against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center at the Depo Food Center in Moscow, Russia June 17, 2021. REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov

Russia is trying to speed up the vaccination program

Some Russians buy fake vaccination certificates

Many Russians are reluctant to get vaccinated

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) – A black market in fake vaccination certificates is booming in Russia after Moscow city authorities ordered all public-facing workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Advertisements for fake illegal certificates are easily found in the Telegram messaging app, targeting unvaccinated Russians who want to avoid shooting but keep their job. Prices are rising fast and demand seems to be rising.

Moscow and some Russian regions have used harsh measures to encourage people to be vaccinated due to a new rise in coronavirus infections blamed by the Kremlin for the more contagious Delta variant. Read more

In order to increase the slow rate of vaccination in Russia, new steps are pushing some people towards the black market online. Moscow health authorities say they are closely monitoring but have not yet identified any fake certificates.

Five months after the vaccination campaign, only 18 million Russians out of a population of about 144 million had received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 2.

Last week, Moscow city authorities gave public utility employers a month to ensure that 60% of their staff had been vaccinated or faced a fine. Read more

This week, the mayor of Moscow ordered bars and restaurants in the capital to serve people only if they have been vaccinated or have had an infection that indicates immunity. Unvaccinated persons are denied non-urgent hospital treatment. Read more

Within days of the warning to Moscow public service employers, Google searches for “buy a vaccination certificate” in the Moscow area increased tenfold, said data analyst Boris Ovchinnikov, co-founder of an Internet analytics agency.

Searches of where he could be shot in Moscow increased by only 2.5 times, he said.

A public sector worker who bought illegal fake certificates for himself and his wife two months ago said they had paid 5,000 rubles ($ 69) each. They were also registered in the official online register of vaccinated people, he said.

Last week, his colleague approached the same black market vendor, he said, but was told the price had risen to at least 15,000 rubles.

Another Moscow resident was offered a certificate and an entry in the official online register for 10,000 rubles, showed a view of the exchange, shared with Reuters. The seller added 2,000 rubles for delivery to the buyer’s door.

RESISTANCE

Many Russians have resisted government efforts to tame and force them to get a vaccine.

Only in one-eighth of the population, the vaccination rate is much lower than in most Western countries even though Russia has produced its own vaccine – Sputnik V.

Russians often cite a fear of new medical products, and their fear is compounded by widespread distrust of authorities and negative media reports about foreign-made vaccines. Read more

A woman who said she bought a fake certificate in May and also got an entry in the official register through a doctor’s acquaintance said she believed the dose of vaccine she should have received had been spilled.

Moscow police said in a statement last Friday they had opened 24 criminal cases against manufacturers of fake vaccination certificates.

The Moscow Health Department said it controls every report of illegal vaccine certificates but added: “To date, not a single case of illegal issuance of certificates by employees of institutions under the Department of Health has been reported by patients or the media. “.

Anyone caught securing such certificates will be subject to criminal proceedings, he said.

A survey of over 1,600 company managers in Moscow and the Moscow region by Action-MCFR consultancy found that more than one in four believed that vaccination should not be mandatory and wanted to avoid obeying the order.

About 6% said they would use fake certificates to solve the problem.

($ 1 = 72.6241 rubles)

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Polina Ivanova and Maria Vasilyeva; Written by Polina Ivanova, Edited by Timothy Heritage

