Russia launches warning shots to prevent UK warship in Black Sea





The Russian military says its warship fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs to force a British destroyer away from Russian waters near Crimea in the Black Sea.

MOSCOW – A Russian warship fired warning shots and a Russian fighter jet dropped bombs on Wednesday to force a British destroyer to flee an area in the Black Sea near Crimea that Russia claims as its territorial waters. The incident marked for the first time since the Cold War that Moscow has used live ammunition to prevent a NATO warship, reflecting the growing risks of military incidents amid rising Russia-West tensions. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian warship fired warning shots after British missile destroyer Defender had ignored a notice against interference in Russia’s territorial waters. He said a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs in front of the British ship to persuade it to change course. Minutes later, the British warship left Russian waters, the ministry said. The Russian Defense Ministry said it had summoned the UK military attaché to Moscow to protest the British destroyers’ maneuver. The UK Ministry of Defense said it was aware of the reports but had no immediate comment. HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer, is part of the UK Defense Protection Group currently heading to the Indo-Pacific region. However, it was announced earlier this month that it would temporarily break away from the group to carry out its missions in the Black Sea. Russia annexed Ukraine to the Crimean peninsula in 2014, a move not recognized by most countries in the world, gaining access to the peninsula’s long Black Sea coastline. Russia has often followed the visits of NATO warships near Crimea, considering them destabilizing. NATO members Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are all in the Black Sea, but warships from the US, UK and other NATO allies have also made increasingly frequent visits there to a show. of support for Ukraine. Speaking shortly before the incident on Wednesday, General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, sharply criticized the deployment of NATO warships near Russian waters. Movements by US warships and its allies have been clearly provocative, Gerasimov told an international security conference in Moscow hosted by the Russian Defense Ministry. Creates preconditions for incidents and does not help ease tensions in the military sphere. He accused the British destroyer Dragon of interfering in Russian waters near Crimea in October and the American destroyer John McCain violated the Russian border in the Sea of ​​Japan in November. In April, Russia imposed restrictions on the movements of foreign naval vessels near Crimea until November in a move that drew strong complaints from Ukraine and the West. Russia has rejected that criticism, noting that restrictions do not interfere with shipping. Earlier this year, Russia also reinforced its troops near the border with Ukraine and warned Ukrainian authorities against using force to regain control of the east of the country, where a conflict with Russian-backed separatists has killed more than 14,000 people in seven years. Moscow withdrew some of its forces after numerous maneuvers, but Ukrainian officials say most of them have remained. Associated Press writer Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

