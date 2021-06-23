Dozens killed in market airstrike in Ethiopia, Witnesses say





NAIROBI, Kenya An airstrike hit a busy market in Togoga’s northern Tigray village in Ethiopia on Tuesday, according to health workers who said soldiers had blocked medical teams from traveling to the scene. Dozens of people were killed, they said, and a former resident, citing witnesses. Two doctors and a nurse in the regional capital Tigrays, Mekele, said they were unable to confirm how many people had been killed, but one doctor said health workers at the scene reported more than 80 civilian deaths. Health workers spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. Reports of airstrikes come after some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the start of the conflict in November, as Eritrean-backed Ethiopian forces pursue former Tigrays leaders. A military spokesman and a spokesman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Injured patients being treated at Mekeles Ayder Hospital told health workers that a plane had dropped a bomb on the Togolese market. The six patients included a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old, the nurse said. An ambulance carrying an injured baby in Mekele, about 35 miles off the road, was blocked for two hours and the baby died along the way, the nurse added.

Hailu Kebede, the foreign affairs chief of the opposition party Salsay Woyane Tigray, who comes from Togoga, said a fugitive witness to the attack had counted more than 30 bodies and other witnesses reported more than 50 people killed. Many more were said to have been injured. It was horrible, said a staff member with an international aid group who said he had spoken to a colleague and others at the scene. We do not know if the planes were coming from Ethiopia or Eritrea. They are still looking for bodies by hand. More than 50 people were killed, maybe more. On Tuesday afternoon, a convoy of ambulances trying to reach Togoga, about 15 miles west of Mekele, was turned away by soldiers near Tukul, health workers said. Several other ambulances returned later in the day and Wednesday morning, but a group of medical staff arrived on the scene Tuesday evening via another route. Those medics were treating 40 injured, but told colleagues in Mekele that the number of injured was probably higher because some people had fled after the attack. Five of the injured patients were told they needed urgent surgery but health workers were unable to evacuate them. The road to Mekele involves the challenges of unclean roads. We have asked, but so far we have not received permission to go, so we do not know how many people have died, said one of the doctors in Mekele.

Another doctor said Ethiopian soldiers had shot twice at a Red Cross ambulance in which he had tried to arrive at the scene on Tuesday and then held his team for 45 minutes before ordering them they return to Mekele. We are not allowed to go, he said, adding that they had been told that anyone who entered would help the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, which ruled the region until ousted by a government offensive in November. Subsequent fighting has killed thousands and forced more than 2 million people from their homes. While the United Nations has said all parties have been charged with abuse, Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers have been repeatedly accused by witnesses of looting and destroying health centers across the Tigray region and of denying civilians care. . This month, humanitarian agencies warned that 350,000 people in Tigray are facing starvation. Aid workers have said they have been repeatedly denied entry to some parts of the region by soldiers. Mr Abiy’s government says it has almost defeated the rebels. But loyal forces on the liberation front recently announced an offensive in parts of Tigray and have claimed a string of victories. Ethiopia held federal and regional elections on Monday. Voting was peaceful in most parts of the country, although there was no voting in Tigray. The vote was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, raising tensions between the federal government and the liberation front, which continued with its regional elections in September.

