



GCHQ has unveiled a giant mural of wartime hero Alan Turing to mark the release of 50 new notes bearing the image of wartime hero. The giant LGBT-themed works have been installed in the heart of the spy agents’ headquarters in Benhall, Cheltenham, known as the donut, and contain a number of secret codes for viewers to decipher. Created in consultation with staff from the GCHQs Pride network, the mural contains 15 hidden codes that can be tested by others both professionals and amateurs. Telegraph But beware, breaking codes is not an easy task and requires a combination of cryptographic tools, including Morse and binary codes, anagrams, Base64 and Braille code. Installed by specialist artist 3D Joe Hill, the mural features Turing inside drums from the British Bomb, the machine designed by Turing to break messages encoded with Enigma during World War II. Turing played a key role in breaking the Enigma code while working at Bletchley Park, the wartime GCHQ base, a breakthrough thought to have shortened World War II by at least two years, saving millions of lives. Sky News reports. Used by the German military to send secure messages, the code was thought to be unbreakable, the broadcaster added. but Turing and the British code-breaking team broke the first messages in 1940. Alan Turing was a genius who helped shorten the war and influence the technology that still shapes our lives today. He was embraced for his brilliance but persecuted for being gay, said GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming. Legacy Turings reminds us every day that diversity is essential and inclusion is critical to our organization. His appearance in note 50 is an important moment in our history and in this country. Turing was and remains a beacon of hope for all those who dare to live and think differently. Turing is considered the father of modern computing and was also a pioneer in artificial intelligence, reports The Telegraf. But after the war, he was prosecuted for misconduct for her relationship with another man in Manchester. In March 1952, Turing pleaded guilty to the charge and was given the opportunity to be imprisoned or to serve a probationary period, during which he was forced to undergo hormonal treatment aimed at reducing his lust. He took his own life in June 1954. Skylar, head of GCHQs Pride Network said: Alan Turing is a role model for many here at GCHQ and a global icon as a + LGBT person in science and technology. Although we must never forget the tragedy of his life being interrupted, we must always strive to learn from his legacy and create a safer and better future for LGBT + people.

