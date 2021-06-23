Belarus to build military force with Russia, advance integration with CSTO, EAEU





Photo courtesy of RIA Novosti

MOSKW, June 23 (BelTA) Belarus will strengthen its regional military strength with Russia and advance integration within the framework of the State of the Union of Belarus and Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin made the statement during the plenary session of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security on June 23, BelTA has learned. The official said: In an effort to ensure regional security we will continue to develop the modern Belarusian-Russian regional military force. Together with our Russian colleagues we intend to soon complete the establishment of joint troop training centers in both Belarus and Russia in Kaliningrad Oblast and Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. We aim to once again demonstrate a high level of interoperability, cohesion and field training of troops during the forthcoming Belarusian-Russian Zapad 2021 Strategic Army exercise. It is no saber rumble. This is a normal response to the unprecedented increase in training exercises of NATO member countries near our borders. According to Viktor Khrenin, the level of confrontation in the modern world is unprecedented. The fight to shape the future world order is in full swing, he declared. We see how an attempt to globalize the planet elicits a response from countries and impatience to maintain their ways of life and sovereignty. This is why independent countries objectively continue to unite in groups and blocs depending on their common civilizing interests. Belarus is at the center of the European continent. It is practically on the line where the geopolitical interests of East and West, North and South collide. This is why we can not distance ourselves from the processes that take place in the world. The people of Belarus made their choice in a referendum back in 1995. As we fulfill the will of the people, we will continue and accelerate integration with our allies within the framework of the State of the Union of Belarus and Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union. . Surrender of sovereignty is out of the question. We will only defend our common interests. In terms of purely military aspects of integration, we will continue to form and pursue a common military policy. Within the policy framework, we would like to review the adversarial terms ‘and source of threat’ in the joint military doctrinal documents. In conditions of constant warfare by representatives it is extremely important to oppose not only the dolls but also the masters of the dolls. Belarus will continue to actively assist in strengthening the positions of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the international arena, said the Belarusian Minister of Defense. The official is convinced that in the multipolar newborn world it is necessary to draft rules of coexistence again. It’s time to recognize the catastrophic consequences that rising tensions can bring. In the last 12 months we have demonstrated to the whole world that Belarus will not give. That is why it is time to stop and start negotiations. Our position remains unchanged: we are ready to contribute to the prevention and resolution of any conflict. The Minsk platform is open to this kind of interaction, concluded Viktor Khrenin. Participating in the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS 2021) are defense ministers, chiefs of general staff, delegations of defense ministries from 109 countries and representatives of international organizations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). ), The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the International Committee of the Red Cross and the League of Arab States. Conference participants are expected to discuss global and regional stability issues, various aspects of security in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

