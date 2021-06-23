Amid ongoing calls for police reform, Biden is set to tackle growing gun violence





We should not react too much and we should not repeat the mistakes of the past where crime is politicized and solutions are focused on trying to arrest our way out of the problem, said Udi Ofer, director of the Justice Division of Civil Liberties Unions American. If there is a lot of jargon in that speech that feeds the harsh confession about crime, then yes we have a problem. Quentin James, president of PAC Collective, an organization dedicated to electing African-American officials, said Mr Bidens’ comments would be welcome if he focused on the root causes of crime and not just the symptoms of much more disease. major social. It is not as if you are going to be pro-police or pro-police or you are going to be pro-reform not she cut, he said, adding that the important thing was to listen to the nuances and balance on the issue. Black people are nervous about the culmination of crime and how to deal with it, but deal with it in a way that not only doubles police budgets. A bipartisan compromise on a national police arrangement has stalled in Congress, despite Mr Biden urging lawmakers to reach an agreement by May 25, the anniversary of the assassination of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Democrats continue to debate cuts in funding for police departments, while Republicans have seized on the award for police slogan to attack them as weak in public safety. If they think they will just pass some gun laws and everything will be fine, they are not in touch with the reality of what is happening all over our country, Representative John Katko, Republican of New York and member of National Security House Committee rankings, he told Fox News on Tuesday. For some, Mr Bidens’ comments on Wednesday will be a reminder of his political baggage. As a senator, Mr Biden backed a 1994 crime bill that many experts say prompted mass imprisonment, raising questions during his presidential campaign about his commitment to regulating the criminal justice system. Mr Biden has resisted calls from some Democratic Party members to relocate to the police force, calling instead to use Justice Department grants to encourage police departments to change and eliminate sentence inequalities . The administration took a step toward its ultimate goal Tuesday when the Justice Department backed a Senate motion to equalize penalties for cocaine offenses, which would end the inequalities Mr. Biden helped create as a senator.

