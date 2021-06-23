Lack of construction plans delays repairs at Charlotte Maxeke fire-damaged hospital





A view of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images

There are no comprehensive building plans for Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Lack of plans is delaying repairs to the fire-damaged building.

The provincial government is now conducting 3-D scans to allow plans to be drawn up. Repairs to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, which was damaged during a fire in April, will be delayed as the provincial government draws up plans for the building. There are no comprehensive construction plans for the hospital because there was no legal requirement that building plans be recorded at the time of its construction. The health facility opened in 1979, explained Gauteng Infrastructure Development Department spokesman Bongiwe Gambu. “This means that when it was built, construction plans were not required to be produced as part of the approval. However, since 15 years ago, the law governing construction plans stipulated that construction plans must be produced and “According to the National Construction Regulation and the Building Modification Act, all public, private and residential buildings are required to be approved and submitted to the local authority,” she said. President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that he is “deeply concerned” about the extent of the Covid-19 infection in Gauteng and says it may be necessary for the government’s National Coronavirus Command Council to review the level of blockage in the country.https://t.co/SsR23eUUNr – News24 (@ News24) June 22, 2021 There were partial construction plans available on the facility, but there was not a complete set of drawings. This was only discovered while planning remedial work for the hospital after the fire. Parts of the hospital were destroyed by fire and it was still closed. Interim Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed to Eyewitness news that engineers were drawing up new construction plans for the hospital and that this was delaying repairs. READ | Makhura: ‘Lack of water in hospitals, fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital gives me sleepless nights’ Health department spokesman Gauteng Kwara Kekana referred News24 to the provincial Department of Infrastructure Development when the matter was investigated. Only after construction plans are completed can the department launch a “fire plan” together, Gambu said. READ ALSO | Growth Covid-19: SANDF settled in Gauteng Currently, a 3-D scan of the building was taking place. “This process involves the physical measurement of the hospital so that our architects can reproduce the Built Plans. These construction plans will then inform the fire plans,” Gambu said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos