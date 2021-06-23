RCEP can be ratified on January 1: Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (The Phnom Penh Post / ANN): The Ministry of Commerce expects the Regional Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) signed by Cambodia and 14 other countries in November to enter into force on 1 January.

Ratification of the trade agreement is expected to open up more new markets as well as update Cambodia’s value chains and integrate them within the region and beyond.

A virtual intergovernmental meeting was held on June 21 to present a bill authorizing the ratification of RCEPs to a National Assembly committee.

The largest regional trade agreement in the world was initiated in November 2012 at the 21st Asen Summit in Phnom Penh, but was not approved until November 15, due to the complexity of the negotiations.

The leaders of 10 Asian countries, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea witnessed the signing of the agreement via video link after the end of the 4th RCEP Summit on the same day.

The main purpose of the agreement was to promote trade between the 15 signatory Asia-Pacific countries.

Speaking at the June 21 meeting, Trade Minister Pan Sorasak stressed that, with its many merits, RCEP is absolutely necessary for Cambodia’s economic integration in the region and the world.

RCEP will create a modern, comprehensive and high-quality partnership framework as well as mutual economic benefits that will facilitate the expansion of supply, trade and investment chains in the region, he said, adding that he expects the agreement to be ratified. in January 1

This, the minister said, would provide the world with a symbol of support for a multilateral system of free trade based on the rule of law and in particular, its rapid contribution to the economic recovery of Cambodia and the region from the Covid-19 crisis. .

The RCEP has a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of $ 26.2 trillion, or 30 percent of global GDP, and employs 2.2 billion people, or 30 percent of the world’s population, he said, citing 2019 data. .

Hong Vanak, director of International Economics at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, told The Post on June 22 that RCEP ratification would take the Cambodian market to another team.

Prior to signing the agreement, the Cambodian government carefully weighed potential products that could meet the signatories’ perceived needs, he said, suggesting that the Kingdom should now increase production volume and quality and increase its level of diversification.

Although the RCEP agreement connects us with more trading partners and offers special conditions for the export and import of goods, what is more important can our products match the needs of other countries? This is an important detail that needs to be seriously considered, he said.

He suggested that everyone should aspire to push for a speedy ratification of the RCEP, given the economic potential of Cambodian exports, such as finished textile products and agricultural commodities.

Cambodia Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lim Heng stressed that trade agreements, whether bilateral or multilateral, are a positive outcome for the national economy, creating opportunities for exports and improving investment inflows.

Because RCEP is a regional agreement with key markets in major countries, Cambodia should strive to expand its production with a focus on high quality to bring more revenue to the national economy, he said.

Last year, the Kingdom exported goods worth $ 17.21537 billion, an increase of 16.72 percent over 2019, the trade ministry announced.

With RCEP negotiations and additional research as the basis, the Jakarta-based Institute for Economic Research for Asia and East Asia (ERIA) found that RCEP would increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by an additional two percent, boosting exports by one additional 7.3 percent and increase investment by an additional 23.4 percent. – Phnom Penh Post / Asia News Network