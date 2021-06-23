International
Annoying annoying expressions: do they make you go nucular? Likely | LANGUAGES
Name: Annoying expressions.
Age: Without peaceful age.
Wait What? Hey, shouldn’t this be the Line of Appearance?
This can wait. What only I said I do not have a peaceful era for mispronunciation.
Do you have the specific word? I do not know, probably.
You are talking about prosChapterguy Oh God, you are one of those people who go nucular whenever someone does not understand exactly every word, right?
Nuc i sajlear. I read about people like you. The Insights Perspectus Global agency recently surveyed 2,000 Britons for hateful mispronunciation. Apparently, while 65% of people are cold enough to allow a mispronunciation to remain uncontrollable, 35% like to correct their friends, with 10% making a point of correcting strangers.
I see nothing wrong with that. You need to be a particularly pedantic person, then.
Eespecially Please stop doing this. The most important thing about language is that it can communicate meaning. When I said for sure earlier, you knew what I meant. You do not have to correct me. In fact, Id argues that you did it just to capture a principle of intellectual superiority.
You are right. I have never really thought like this before. Excuse me It’s okay. And to be honest, you are not the only one: 35% of respondents were annoyed by people saying peacefully when they specifically intended, making him the biggest offender. And 28% probably took the problem instead of maybe, making it the next one. But it is important that you do not correct people with persistence or you will become a pariah. No one wants to end up in the social article.
ARCTIC. The word is ARCTIC. It really sounds like you have a problem, you know. Have you ever tried to treat people as people and not appreciative of your culturally minded campaign for conservation?
ACCESSORIES! There is no such thing as appreciation. Calm down, it’s going red. You look like you drank a lot of espresso, or ran a lot of triathlon.
ESPRESSO! TRIATHLON! Why are you doing this to me? You know you’re wrong here, right? Even Dr. Alex Baratta, a professor of linguistics at the University of Manchester, agrees with me. Changes in pronunciation are a natural part of linguistic evolution, he says. Once the new pronunciation takes place in a society, then it is no longer a mistake but a novelty.
So one day everyone on Earth can refer to it as the Artistic Circle? It can be.
I can not sanction this complete degradation of my beautiful language. Or you can just go along with it. After all her only words.
Maybe you are right. maybe Yes?
maybe Continue I am in the tender alleys.
TENTERHOOKS! TENTERHOOKS! TENTERHOOKS! As in the hook used to prevent shrinkage of wet cotton in a 14th century device known as the tent. Oh, look Mr. Pacific here.
Say: There is no such thing as linguistic corruption, only linguistic change.
Do not say: Good luck selling it online.
