Ever Given may be coming out of the Suez Canal soon





An Egyptian court seized the ship and its 18,300 containers after the Suez Canal Authority filed a $ 900 million compensation claim against Japanese ship owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha for losses resulting from the six-day blockade.

Stann Marine, who represents the ship’s owners and insurers, said Wednesday that an “agreement in principle” has been reached with Suez Canal Authority the following weeks of negotiations.

“We are now working with SCA to conclude a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible,” director Faz Peermohamed said in a statement. “Once the formalities are handled, arrangements will be made for the release of the ship,” he added.

Khaled Abu Bakr, a lawyer acting for the Suez Canal Authority and head of the negotiating committee, confirmed the details of Stann Marine’s statement to CNN Business.

Ever Given crashed into the Suez Canal on March 23, blocking one of the world’s most important trade arteries and accumulated pressure in tense global supply chains while hundreds of other ships were trapped. Since it was refilled, the ship has been held in the Bitter Lake Canal, blocking cargo belonging to companies such as IKEA and Lenovo and many smaller businesses on board. British bicycle maker Pearson 1860 and Snuggy UK, which makes dressable blankets, have vital orders stuck on the boat. Notwithstanding the prior agreement between the owners and the Suez Canal Authority, it may be weeks before businesses receive their goods. Companies will also be able to settle part of the solution, due to maritime law conventions. Clyde & Co., a law firm representing companies and insurers with over $ 100 million in cargo at Ever Given, estimates the total value of the goods on board to be over $ 600 million. If the ship is cleared for release, it is expected to go to Rotterdam, which was the next planned port, according to Clyde & Co. partner. Jai Sharma. “It may need some repairs or it may be allowed to sail slowly,” he told CNN Business, adding that it may take three weeks to reach the Dutch port. Lauren Gunn, Robert North, Anna Stewart and Lina El Wardani contributed to the report.

