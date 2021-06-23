For Kaundas Zambia, Independence Failures were exacerbated by the West

When Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s former president and founding father, died last week at the age of 97, what followed in the Western media was a series of utterly predictable and ugly summaries of an African leader’s long career in politics and public life.

Mention was made of his church education in a part of Africa then known as Northern Rhodesia, and its enduring effects on the moderate humanism of Kaunda. There were incessant descriptions of his influences, such as holding a white pocket square, which he pulled to shock his eyes when he occasionally shed tears in public, or his love of songs that were popular in the era of independence on the mainland in the early 1960s, marking Kaunda as a kind of antique relic compared to new audiences who have apparently forgotten them.

Above all, however, there was a kind of mitigating verdict issued in relation to an almost patronizing man treated as quite likable, perhaps, compared to many of the harshest African characters of his time, but unfortunately unequal to the task of leadership of a poor nation like his the early stages of its independence. Almost all foreign accounts concluded that it was a failure in both results, diplomatic and economic.

The decision to fail, however, is largely a matter of the will of the Western press to consider African history in some depth, or to honestly acknowledge how hostile the Kaunda-era tides were to the prospects of African autonomy and development. The less they acknowledge how profound the West’s contribution to making life on the continent difficult.

This omission is most prominent in many of Kaunda obituaries, where they present him as a sentimental and naive figure who, in his repeated diplomatic offers to engage with Rhodesia and South Africa ruled at the time, failed to get them to moderate their behavior, either by ending their ongoing military efforts to destabilize or overthrow Black-ruled South African states, or, later, by allowing that democracy takes place in South Africa itself.

Rarely have these chronicles noticed how closed the West itself was, led by Britain and the United States to accept Black rule in this part of the world, with Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan coming up with ideas to meaningfully oppose apartheid until late 1980s. Even official website of the US State Department nowadays he admits much of this, saying that “the Western defenders of the Apartheid regime … promoted it as a defense against communism.”

This era coincided with the very last part of Kaunda’s 27-year rule, and it is difficult to see how he himself could have achieved more through diplomacy when the major Western powers still tacitly supported the white minority regime. South Africa.

The disturbing ahistorical treatment of Kaunda’s life and career begins, however, at a much earlier stage. Few obituary writers even bothered to mention the crippling legacy of European colonialism in Zambia, as in most of the fledgling African countries of the early 1960s. Europeans had done very little to prepare their apparent wards for success. That meant little road or other infrastructure, and little education. How little Britain left Zambia in its east without universities and only 0.5 percent of young people have even completed primary school. As it existed, the country’s economy consisted of a copper mine, which was held entirely in foreign hands – mostly British, leaving most of the people of Zambia or living in the darkness of their villages – here it meant words, without electricity or most of the other amenities we usually take for granted – or to base their hopes on a risky, low-wage migrant life in South Africa.

Kaunda quickly took on the challenge of education and by 1966 it had established schools in every district of the country. Exhausted by hostile Rhodesia and South Africa, meanwhile, he set out to establish new international relations for his nation, reaching as far as the Soviet bloc, but standing proudly independent of it after helping to strengthen the emergence of the so-called Non- Lined Movement.

Despite most of the recent portraits, Kaunda was a leader who played a weak hand with courage and imagination.

Despite most of the recent portraits, this was a leader who played a weak hand with courage and imagination. Zambia of Kaunda helped bring Beijing to the United Nations in 1965 and was soon rewarded with what by some measurements remains the largest foreign aid investment China has ever made: a $ 500 million rail landlocked Zambia with the Indian Ocean via neighboring Tanzania. The United States had apparently refused to support the project, which allowed Zambia to bypass South Africa and hostile Rhodesia, and therefore maintain its political independence.

In their view of the consensus that Kaunda was a failure in its economic administration of the country, the obituary writers carry out their perhaps most savage but hardly unseen oversight. What is most remarkable when considering the record of his African-era peers is how almost all of them will have to be described as failing when one applies the narrowest metals of the conventional journalist, as these writers do. .

This includes a number of progressives, some of whom were obviously far further left than Kaunda. Consider Kwame Nkrumah, from Ghana, who, angered by the West, directed the Soviet Union to help build the great Akosombo Dam to bolster his ambitions for rapid industrialization based on an aluminum industry he aspired to build by based on the country’s vast bauxite reserves. Consider Sekou Toure, from Guinea, who ousted the former colonial ruler of his country, the French, believing that it was preferable to leave the large mineral reserves of his land on the ground, where they would be preserved for future generations, instead of submitting to Paris’ economic and political domination continued. Consider Julius Nyerere, from Tanzania, who tried to create a new form of African socialism built on collective efforts to improve life in rural villages, where the majority of the population lived, and thus achieve greater self-sufficiency. great national. They all made negative decisions as comprehensive as those just issued in Kaunda.

However, when this becomes more interesting it is when considering the economic data of conservative African leaders from the same era, even those who aligned themselves most enthusiastically with the West. One is hard to find a resounding success story among this group either, and you will search in vain for real economic uplift. Here, the career of the late Cote d’Ivoire founding father, Felix Houphouet-Boigny, is instructive. An ardent practitioner of capitalism, his three-decade rule ended with the Ivory Coast permanently ranked as one of the world’s leading producers of cocoa and coffee, but with poverty and severe inequality still endemic. Today, per capita income in a country that was once held up as a showcase for the West is a modest $ 2,276, according to the World Bank, a thin razor blade higher than that of former socialist Ghana in the neighboring country. Other countries that have been held as the West’s economic favorites to follow the International Monetary Fund and World Bank prescriptions – such as Uganda, for example, where per capita income is $ 794 – are listed below.

Very few in the West, including those who run African politics, are very interested in what this tells us. It is true that Africa has had more than its share of really bad leaders, but the explanation for the continent’s widespread failure to break economically takes only one so far. Towards the end of their political lives, with their politics almost opposite – one on the left, the other on the right – Kaunda and Houphouet-Boigny each made bold, almost desperate games to get out of the models of economic retention in it which had blocked their seats. Kaunda nationalized copper production in his country, hoping to ensure the proceeds could be used to improve living conditions for Zambians rather than simply enriching foreign investors. Houphouet-Boigny held Ivory Coast cocoa on the market from European buyers, hoping he could shake world markets by paying a fairer price for his country’s most important commodity. Both offers failed, and both men were severely punished by markets that cared little about the needs or aspirations of their men.

What writers of conventional light judgments about modern African political history fail to acknowledge is the level of difficulty faced by the continent’s fragile new states as they enter the world stage, crippled by the greed of colonial rule and shaken by a West that took only interest in them in shallow, episodic ways, which were fully adapted from the Cold War competition.

What Zambia or Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana or Guinea needed most then were investments that would allow them to start transforming their products into ready-made and semi-finished goods, as the beginning of an industrialization process – and is what most still need now. And until that day comes, they will need rich western countries to open their markets much more widely than they have ever been willing to do for African goods, especially agricultural products.

It is this legacy of forgiveness and negligence that made many Africans eagerly return to China when that country began reuniting with the continent more than two decades ago. Nowadays, without any sense of irony, Westerners can often be heard warning of a continuing Chinese “invasion” of Africa. If it is true that when it comes to offering investment to African countries, China is primarily in it for itself, it is even more true that when it comes to accepting those investment offers, African countries are also in it for themselves Theirs. What is even more obvious is that as far as Africa is concerned, the West has never answered the call.