Nepal will resume international flights from tomorrow with Covid restrictions

Nepal on Wednesday announced it would resume international and domestic flights with some COVID-19-related restrictions imposed.

Domestic flights will reopen from July 1 and international flights will resume from tomorrow, June 24, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal.

The decision was made after a substantive meeting was called between the Nepalese government and their Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, domestic flights will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent occupancy to assist in the possible spread of COVID-19, while international flights will be operated according to a previously developed security protocol. by the government.

The government has also decided to resume regular international flights to and from Kathmandu to restricted destinations.

With the new decisions in place, Nepal Airlines and Qatar Airways will be allowed to operate two flights each week in the Kathmandu-Doha sector.

Similarly, the government has decided to allow four flights a week in the Kathmandu-Doha sector, Kathmandu-Kuala Lumpur, two flights a week in the Kathmandu-Istanbul, Kathmandu-Dammam and Kathmandu-Kuwait sectors.

Among other sectors, the government has allowed one weekly flight to operate in the Kathmandu-Muscat, Kathmandu-Seoul, Kathmandu-Japan, Kathmandu-Chengdu and Kathmandu-Guangzhou sectors.

Nepal decided to suspend all domestic flights from midnight on May 3 and all international flights from midnight on May 6 except for two weekly flights in the Kathmandu-Delhi sector.

