Cost of Telangana covers of Covid-19 tests, treatment in private laboratories and hospitals | Latest India News





The Telangana government on Tuesday closed the price of tests and treatment related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in private laboratories and hospitals across the state. In a new order, the Telangana government said a PPE bag could not be charged more than 273 while a high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) test was performed 1,995, Interleukin-6 test at 1,300, digital X-Ray at 300, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) test in 140 and the C-reactive protein (CRP) test in 500, among others. According to the order, the minimum payment of an ambulance with the basic life support system can not be exceeded 2,000, with a cap charged per kilometer at 75. Ambulance equipped with an advanced life support system is arranged in 125 per kilometer with a minimum load of 3,000 However, no change has been made to the daily costs of treatment during hospitalization since it was introduced in June last year. Therefore, allegations of routine neighborhood isolation continue to be on 4,000 per day, ICU without fan in 7,500 per day, and ICU with fan in 9,000 per day. Of the 55,442 total beds available in Telangana, as many as 49,558 were vacant, according to official data from the Department of Health, Medicine and Family Welfare. Among the free beds, 20,811 are in general wards while 18,922 and 9,825 are equipped with and without oxygen support, respectively, added data. This comes after the Chandigarh administration last month lowered Covid-19 test rates following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Currently, an RT-PCR test costs 450 and costs a rapid antigen test 350 in the territory of the Union. Previously, tests were pricey 900 and 500, respectively. Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,175 new Covid-19 cases, up from 1,197 on Monday, bringing the cumulative number to 6.15, 574, according to state health bulletin data.

