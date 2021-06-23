Maharashtra government announces pay rise, Covid-19 compensation for Asha workers – The New Indian Express





from PTI MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced that Asha workers will receive an increase of Rs 1,000 in their salaries and Rs 500 as COVID-19 assistance per month from July in addition to a smartphone. Following the announcement, which will benefit more than 68,000 such community health activists, Asha workers withdrew their weekly protest which they had started in support of various demands, including a pay rise. Relatives of Asha workers who have died due to COVID-19 will receive compensation of Rs 50 lakh, the minister said. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are contract workers hired to implement a host of government schemes, mainly the health department. READ ALSO | The second wave of Covid also hit home sales, demand falls by 58% in the second quarter of 2021 Speaking to reporters, Tope said, Asha workers in Maharashtra will get an expensive smartphone for their work along with an increase of Rs 1,000 per month. They will also receive Rs 500 per month as COVID-19 assistance in charge of growth. That means Asha workers will receive Rs 1,500 more a month from July, the minister said. Asha Group monitors will receive an increase of Rs 1,200 and Rs 500 as COVID-19 assistance, he said. There are 71,137 sanctioned Asha workers in the state, of which 68,297 are filled, Tope said. Leaders of Asha workers’ groups, who monitor their daily operation, will receive a permanent increase of Rs 1,200 per month in addition to a COVID-19 payment of Rs 500, he said. SEE ALSO: Asha workers will receive another Rs 500 increase from July 2022, he added. The state would spend Rs 202 crore each year to absorb the growing growth and allowance, the minister said. Asha workers helping vaccination centers to manage crowds will receive an additional Rs 200 extra, he said. “Family members of Asha workers who have died due to COVID-19 will receive a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. Data collection work is ongoing and the government is trying to resolve such claims as soon as possible.” , said Tope. Their family members will also receive free COVID-19 treatment at state hospitals, he added. Asha workers helping pregnant women to be admitted to COVID-19 district hospitals will receive Rs 200 as a special allowance and accommodation will be provided to them in such hospitals, the minister said.

