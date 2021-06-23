



George Galloway is no stranger to drama, but his mission to humiliate Keir Starmer has set the stage for one of the toughest confrontations yet in the long and varied political careers of former Labor MPs. The far-left politician is hoping to shatter the hopes of his former parties to retain power in Batley and Spen when voters in the West Yorkshire constituency head to the polls in the coming weeks by-elections. Labor has held the country since 1997 but is defending a small majority of just 3,525. And a race once seen as a direct labor-Turian war has been thrown off course by Galloway, says recently. Glasgow in West Bradford Galloway served as a Labor MP in the ousted country from Glasgow Kelvin from 1987 until 2003, when he was expelled from the party after being convicted of charges of misconduct. Galloway left just six months after the Iraq War, for which he was an outspoken critic. He sparked outrage by calling on British troops to oppose the orders and praising the insurgents fighting them. And anger within his party was heightened when he congratulated an anti-war candidate who defeated Labor in Preston and threatened to stand as an opposition candidate himself in the European elections. After his ouster, Galloway joined the left-wing Respect Party, which was born out of the anti-war movement, and stressed a need for unity among British working-class communities, he says. BBC. He went on to win the Bethnal Green and Bow for Respect spot in 2005, with a 26% move from Labor. Galloway served only one term as deputy of the zones. But he ran again with the Respect ticket in 2012, in the Bradford West by-elections. Galloway secured a major victory he called the Bradford Spring – a reference to the pro-democracy uprisings that spread to much of the Arab world in 2010. Labor had been confident the electorate was a safe place but lost by more than 10,000 votes, while Galloway garnered more votes than the other seven candidates combined, write Parveen Akhtar and Timothy Peace, lecturers in politics at Aston University respectively. and Stirling, in an article on Conversation.

Galloway lost the country in 2015, however, after battling a mild and divisive campaign against Labor candidate and mental health campaigner Naz Shah who responded spectacularly after GuardianNorthern editor Helen Pidd reported at the time. Galloway had accused the Shah of lying that he was emotionally blackmailed into marrying a cousin in Pakistan when she was just 15, and even produced what he claimed was her Islamic marriage certificate as proof that she was 16 at the time of the ceremony. After losing his seat to Bradford West, he ran for Respect in the 2016 London mayoral election but secured only 1.4% of the vote. He then ran as an independent candidate in the 2017 Manchester Gorton by-elections, coming in third with 5.7%, before staying in West Bromwich during the 2019 general election, when he again received a share of the vote of only 1.4%. Galloway is now preparing to take Labor with his latest political vehicle, the British Labor Party, says The Times. The free-moving politician formed the party in 2019 with a promise to defend the achievements of the USSR, China, Cuba and to remain undoubtedly committed to class politics. Attack on the smart Galloway will run against Labor candidate Kim Leadbeater, the sister of slain former MP Jo Cox, in Batley and Spen by-elections. Leadbeater is a favorite to win the competition, according to Dr. Paul Stott, a researcher at the right-wing think tank of the Henry Jackson Society. But Galloway is a skilled politician and will work to get the momentum of community leaders, Stott told national team, adding: This will only work against Labor. In an article published earlier this month by the state broadcaster Russia Today, Galloway wrote that it’s up to me to give the British people their wish and help get rid of the besieged Starmer, whose leadership is under scrutiny following Labor’s poor performances in the Hartlepool and Chesham and Amersham by-elections . I hope my performance in an important by-election will deliver the coup, Galloway said. He is aiming to do so with the support of the Muslim community Bately and Spens, which makes up 20% of the electorate. Opposition candidates fear that the pro-Palestinian campaign will take advantage of the recent violence in Gaza to help win over Muslim voters. A Labor source told Sunday Posts Dan Hodges that the party is bleeding the votes from the Muslim community, adding: The reason for this is what Keir has done in anti-Semitism. No one really wants to talk about it, but this is the key factor. The Labor leader challenged his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, over the issue and there has been a backlash among certain sections of the community, the source said. The Galloways campaign is characteristically opportunistic, says James Bloodworth in Young statesman. Indeed, while Galloways politics is both hypocritical, unpleasant, and exaggerated, there is something extremely contemporary in the persuasive persuasion of his slander and rhetoric, Bloodworth adds. And although Galloway is unlikely to win the West Yorkshire seat, it seems increasingly plausible that he could get enough votes – most likely from Labor – to make a significant difference in the July 1 vote, he says. The Independent. The last survival polls put Galloway in third place with 6% of the vote, while Labor has 41% as the Tories lead with 47%.

