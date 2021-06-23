Portugal sees increase in COVID-19 cases, vaccine spread accelerates





People were spotted at a mall in Sintra on the first day of mall opening after a site blockade amid a coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Sintra, Portugal, April 19, 2021. REUTERS / Pedro Nunes

LISBON, June 23 (Reuters) – Coronavirus cases in Portugal rose to 1,497 on Wednesday, the biggest jump since February 20, official data showed as authorities accelerated vaccination of young people to address a worrying rise in infections. The new cases brought the total number of infections in Portugal, which faced a fierce battle against the coronavirus in January that left the health system on the brink of collapse, to 868,323. Most of the new cases are concentrated in the Lisbon area. A total of 17,077 people have died. The number of newly tested positive people every 24 hours in Portugal, a country of just over 10 million people, is back in late February, when it was still under a nationwide blockade. Most of the restrictions have since been lifted and non-core businesses have reopened but government ministers are meeting Thursday to decide whether new measures are needed to bring the situation under control, particularly in Lisbon. The jump in infections comes about a month after tourism-dependent Portugal opened up to visitors from the European Union and Britain. More than 60% of cases in Lisbon are of the most infectious variant of Delta coronavirus, first identified in India but spreading rapidly in Britain. India said on Wednesday it has found cases of the Delta variant carrying a mutation that appears to make it even more transmissible. There are 24 cases of the so-called “Delta Plus” variant in Portugal, according to Health Minister Marta Temido. To tackle the tide, Portugal is speeding up youth vaccination as the majority of the 29% of the population who are fully vaccinated are older or more vulnerable. The vaccine force coordinator said Wednesday that anyone 18 years of age or older can book their vaccination appointments from July 4th. People aged 37 or over are now able to schedule their appointments. “Vaccines are effective, they are safe, but they are not a miracle,” Temido said. “It’s not worth saying we know everything, it’s not worth promising what we can not promise. We have to be careful.” Reporting by Catarina Demony; Edited by Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

