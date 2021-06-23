Russia says it has fired warning shots to block the ship in the UK; Britain denies it

Russian Defense Ministry says British missile destroyer Defender had ignored a notice of intervention

A Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped 4 bombs in front of the British ship.

Moscow The Russian military says one of its Black Sea warships fired warnings and a fighter jet dropped bombs on Wednesday to force a British destroyer away from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters, but Britain denied it. that account and insisted on her ship not being shot.

It was the first time since the Cold War that Moscow admitted using live ammunition to prevent a NATO warship, reflecting the growing risk of military incidents amid major tensions between Russia and the West.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a patrol boat fired warning shots after British destroyer HMS Defender ignored an alert and sailed 3 kilometers (1.6 nautical miles) into Russian territorial waters near Sevastopol, Russia’s main naval base in Crimea. He said a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs in front of the British ship’s runway to persuade him to change course. Minutes later, the British warship left Russian waters, the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said it called on the UK military attache in Moscow to protest the “dangerous move” of the British destroyer as a “crude violation” of international maritime law. She called on British authorities to investigate the actions of her crew to “prevent such incidents in the future”.

Britain: ‘No warning shots’

The British Ministry of Defense denied that the Defender had been shot or was in Russian waters.

“No warning shots were fired in the direction of the HMS Defender,” she said in a statement. “The Royal Navy ship is conducting an innocent passage through the territorial waters of Ukraine in accordance with international law.”

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move not recognized by most countries, gaining access to the Black Sea peninsula’s long coastline. Russia has often followed the visits of NATO warships near Crimea, considering them destabilizing. In April, it declared a wider maritime area outside Crimea closed to foreign naval vessels.

“We believe the Russians were undertaking a firearm exercise in the Black Sea and gave the maritime community a warning of their activities,” the British Ministry of Defense said. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender and we do not recognize the claim that bombs were thrown in its path.”

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the British ship “carried out a routine transit from Odessa to Georgia across the Black Sea”.

“As is normal for this itinerary, it entered an internationally known traffic-sharing corridor,” he said on Twitter, adding that HMS Defender exited the corridor safely at 9:45 a.m. BST (0845 GMT; 4:45 am EDT).

“As is routine, Russian ships overshadowed its passage and she was briefed on training exercises in its wider vicinity,” he added.

Wallace said the British ambassador to Moscow had been summoned by Russian authorities. Speaking before Parliament’s defense committee, Wallace again denied Russia’s version of events.

“These are the things that come and go with Russia,” he said. “Misinformation, misinformation is something we have seen regularly. We are not surprised by this; we have plans for it.”

Asked if the HMS Defender crew had seen or heard anything, he said “initial reports say they heard or observed training noises somewhere in the back of it, but beyond the visual range”.

“We saw the reports this morning,” said Max Blain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “It is incorrect to say that either the gun was fired or that the ship was in Russian waters. HMS Defender was taking the most direct and internationally known route between Ukraine and Georgia.”

He stressed that Britain, along with most of the international community, does not recognize the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the incident was “a clear testament to Ukraine’s position: Russia’s aggressive and provocative actions in the Black and Azov Seas, its occupation and militarization of Crimea pose a continuing threat to Ukraine and its allies.” “. “We need a new quality of cooperation between Ukraine and NATO allies in the Black Sea,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer, is part of the UK Defense Protection Group currently heading to the Indo-Pacific region. However, it was announced earlier this month that he would temporarily split from the group to carry out “his mission group” in the Black Sea.

NATO has been more active in the Black Sea

NATO members Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are all in the Black Sea. Warships from the US, UK and other NATO allies have also made increasingly frequent visits to a show of support for Ukraine.

Speaking shortly before the incident, General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, sharply criticized the deployment of NATO warships near Russian waters.

“Movements by US warships and its allies have been clearly provocative,” Gerasimov told an international security conference in Moscow hosted by the Defense Ministry. “It creates preconditions for incidents and does not help ease tensions in the military sphere.”

He accused British destroyer HMS Dragon of interfering in Russian waters near Crimea in October and USS destroyer USS John S. McCain crossing the Russian border into the Sea of ​​Japan in November.

In April, Russia imposed restrictions on the movements of foreign naval vessels near Crimea until November in a move that drew strong complaints from Ukraine and the West. Russia has rejected that criticism and noted that the restrictions will not interfere with shipping.

Earlier this year, Russia also reinforced its troops near the border with Ukraine and warned Ukrainian authorities against using force to regain control of the country’s eastern industrial zone, where a conflict with Russian-backed separatists has killed more than 14,000 people in seven years. Moscow withdrew some of its forces after the maneuvers, but Ukrainian officials say most of them have remained.

Speaking earlier Wednesday via video to participants in a security conference in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin expressed concern about the deployment of NATO forces near Russia.

“We are not striving for a decisive, unilateral military advantage to upset the balance of power in our favor,” Putin said. “But we will never allow anyone else to upset this balance.”

Russia’s relations with the West have plunged to the lowest levels since the Cold War, following the annexation of Crimea by Moscow, allegations of Russian interference in elections, piracy attacks and other tensions.

In a speech at the same conference before Wednesday’s incident, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said “the situation in Europe is explosive”, and accused NATO of stoning Russia’s proposals to increase security by refraining from holding military exercises near borders of Russia and members of the alliance.

He warned that “the world is rapidly sinking into a new confrontation, which is far more dangerous than during the Cold War.”

Associated Press writer Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.