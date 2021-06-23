AfriForum, Solidarity goes to court to force Sahpra to make public the terms of the Covid-19 vaccine

AFRIFORUM and Solidarity have launched an urgent court action to seek more information about the terms imposed on Johnson & Johnson (J&J) by the South African Health Products Regulator.
Applicants initiated a two-legged request in which they would also request the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to review and set aside the alleged decision of the regulators to impose certain conditions on the procurement of J&J vaccines.
The regulator has approved the J&J vaccine, which is produced by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, but on condition that the vaccine be purchased only by the government, applicants said.
This, in fact, means that both provincial governments and the private sector, including pharmacies, may not purchase the vaccine directly from the manufacturer.
The complainants stated in the court letters that if there were conditions related to the purchase of this vaccine, they should be published in the Government Gazette.
AfriForum and Solidarity said they have not been able to find any such publication and are therefore urgently seeking this information. Urgent application will be heard this week.
According to them, the decision is illegal as there are no provisions that enable them to set these conditions.
The regulator is supposed to take care of the effectiveness of vaccines and other medicines and not their centralization and nationalization. We are of the opinion that such a condition of centralization is illegal, said Anton van der Bijl, head of legal services at Solidarity.
He said the government vaccine distribution program has so far been problematic and is unable to deal with the purchase and distribution of vaccines on its own.
Van der Bijl stated that the ban on private or provincial procurement of Covid-19 vaccines was illegal and that it was the right of private institutions to purchase vaccines as well, especially J&J vaccines.
Applicants write various letters to the regulator to get details about the conditions set in the registration of this vaccine.
The drug regulator denied imposing a ban on private and provincial procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.
She said she received a request from Janssen to register her Covid-19 vaccine – Johnson & Johnson – but this was done in the context of his intention to supply it to the National Department of Health for the purposes of her vaccine plan.
The regulator said it was obliged by the Medicines Act not to disclose these conditions.
Applicants said they were not convinced that the regulator had not imposed a ban on private and provincial procurement of this vaccine.
They said the issue should be brought under legal scrutiny urgently as they fear there could be an illegal condition regarding J&J vaccines which had the effect of stopping private individuals from purchasing a potentially life-saving vaccine.
Applicants said the government made it clear that there was no policy to prevent private procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, but they are accusing the regulator of not playing open cards.
According to applicants, it is vital that clarity is obtained as soon as possible as to who can provide these vaccines, especially since the third wave of the pandemic is in place.
The regulator is expected to submit its papers to the court in response this week.
